The Red Lodge Rams finished in 2nd place behind Park City with 64.5 points at the Park City- Harlowton Meet, Laurel Sports Complex, last weekend.
The Roberts Lady Rockets took 3rd on 43 points, behind Huntley Project and Columbus. Red Lodge and Joliet girls finished 9th and 11th respectively while Bridger placed 17th.
For the boys, Joliet finished 12th, Bridger 18th and Roberts 19th.
1, Coombe, Cori, Joliet, J12.80. 2, Chirrick, Taylee, Roberts, J12.81.
1, Sheils, Makenzie, Columbus, 1:00.73. 2, Coombe, Cori, Joliet, 1:01.25.
1, LaBrie, Shelbi, Whitewater, 11:54.50. 2, Chirrick, TJ, Roberts, 12:21.84.
1, Quenzer, Shaylee, Red Lodge, 16.98. 2, Smotherman, Tristan, Forsyth, 17.19.
1, Chirrick, Taylee, Roberts, 44.98. 2, Quenzer, Shaylee, Red Lodge, 49.44.
1, Shepherd 'A' 52.00. 6, Roberts 'A' (Chirrick, TJ , Chirrick, Taylee , Hyvonen, Lillian , Pitts, Faith ), 54.46.
1, Wandle, Brynn, Huntley Proj, 9-09. 2, Johnson, Ryan, Red Lodge, 8-03. 5,
Shuck, Addie, Red Lodge, 6-09. 5, Saunders, Echo, Gardiner, 6-09.
1, Sheils, Makenzie, Columbus, 17-03. 2, Chirrick, Taylee, Roberts, 16-05.
1, Rogers, Talen, Colstrip, 37-08.75. 3, Roberts, Nikki, Bridger, 33-05.50.
1, Hanson, Taylor, St Labre Cat, 109-06. 6, Bertolino, Bentley, Roberts,
1, Carroll, Ashley, Shepherd, 131-09. 3, Bertolino, Bentley, Roberts, 121-09. 5,
Goltz, Mya, Bridger, 103-06. 6, Bertolino, Ada, Roberts, 103-00.
1, Lemmel, Jace, Roundup, 11.23. 4, Cook, Chase, Red Lodge, 11.49. 5, Robinson,
Jaiden, Red Lodge, 11.50.
1, Lemmel, Jace, Roundup, 23.20. 3, Robinson, Jaiden, Red Lodge, 23.91. 5, Cook,
1, Kappel, Kougar, Red Lodge, 52.59. 2, Williams, Bryce, Joliet, 52.69.
1, Stewart, Jacob, Red Lodge, 2:04.91. 3, Cline, Jack, Joliet, 2:10.52.
1, Red Lodge 'A' 44.70. 2, Park City 'A' (Hamilton, Wyatt , Zimdars, Stockton , Story, Wyatt , Stepper, Holden ).
1, Red Lodge 'A' 3:37.51. 2, Harlowton/Ryegate/Judith Gap 'A' (Dill, Gabe ,
Hiner, Romulus , Glennie, Angus , Mysse, Bergen ), 6, Joliet 'A' (Williams, Brandon ,
Cline, Jack , Butler, Cashe , Williams, Bryce ), 3:50.45.
1, Page, Jace, Shields Vall, 6-03. 5, Garmann, Calvin, Red Lodge, 5-08. 6, Hash, Connor, Shepherd, J5-08. 6, Robinson, Jaiden, Red Lodge, J5-08.
1, Donally, Luke, Huntley Proj, 13-06. 2, Evenson, Nolan, Red Lodge, 12-06. 4, Allen, Joe, Roberts, 11-06. 6, Anderson, Brody, Joliet, 9-06.
1, Grebe, Bryce, Melstone, 20-07. 5, Williams, Brandon, Joliet, 19-04. 6, Klaassen, Wesley, Bridger, 19-03.
1, Kruse, Case, Manhattan, 46-04. 4, Althoff, Zach, Bridger, 43-08.