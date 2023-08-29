Rams 1

Whitehall struggle to contain the Rams offense.

 Alastair Baker

You couldn’t afford to blink in this encounter for fear of missing another touchdown as Red Lodge steamrolled their opponents Whitehall 46-7 last week.

Owen Reynolds had an outstanding game, single handedly dismantling the opponents with four touchdowns before half time.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters