The on-going debate regarding the introduction of recycling fees raised a fair share of pros and cons at last week’s Red Lodge City Council meeting.
Suggestions were made that the residential $6 fee was forcing homeowners into an unfair contract while others argued that if this was voted down, Republic Services rates for waste disposal would go up.
A decision has to be made on the future of the Recycling Center by July 1 when the City takes it over and will need a clear funding stream to operate it.
Resolution #3620, to set fees for the operation of a recycling facility, highlights the City’s plan to charge residents a fee of $6 a month to be included on the water bill and Red Lodge businesses offered a membership for $300 per year. It adds the non-residents users may purchase a membership for $120 per year. Residents cannot opt out of the fees for the recycling service.
The $10 drop off fee for each visit to the recycling center will no longer be available.
Within the Resolution the City intends to create a Recycling Account within the Solid Waste Fund to be used as provided and into which fees and charges will be deposited. The City will also prepare an annual budget for the facility’s operation and will include amounts necessary to pay the principal of and interest on any debt payables to pay operating expanses and to establish replacement and depreciation reserves as may be appropriate or necessary. The City will also review annually actual recycling expenditure and revenues to determine if the monthly fee is appropriate and sufficient.
Jody Running (Ward 3) added that although the Resolution mentions debt, the Recycling Center has no debt, “so we would be taking over no debt.”
Ronning also reiterated the City is not buying the Center as it owns the building and the land it stands on.
Public Works will be responsible for the operation, maintenance, capital improvements and all other functions of the facility with the director, Jim Bushnell, acting as recycling facility manager unless the Mayor designates another officer.
The Resolution also covers what types of recyclable items can be dropped off and its operating hours. Both are to be updated on the City’s website.
Jenn Battles (Ward 1) explained the City updates its Waste Disposal Contract with Republic Services every 5 years and currently pays “the better part of $500,000” to them and that is without Republic dealing with the 800,000lbs of recyclable waste because this is “diverted to other places to be reused.”
Nothing at the Center goes to a landfill with aluminum and scrap metal going to Pacific Recycling in Billings, plastic to First Earth in Billings, cardboard and paper to Colorado, and glass to Recycling Works Missoula.
“If we stop doing that, it will impact the amount of energy it takes to remove waste from the community and will be felt in terms of your waste disposal fees going up,” said Battles.
One of the biggest arguments is concerns usage with the City determining that less than 20 percent of the town’s population uses the Recycling Center.
During public comment one person said it was unfair to expect 82 percent of the population to pay for the 18 percent and added that if the waste management people “that are currently doing it, can’t do it successfully, why does the City think it can?”
Battles feels the 20 percent argument is “harder to quantify than just saying how many memberships do we have versus how many residences do we have and the reason why, is because we have key businesses that manage multiple residences and they have one membership.”
She explained why the City settled on $6 because “when we did the budget it was $40,000 shy of where it needed to be. This was the compromise we came up with, and it will be reviewed in annually and assessed to see if the fees are appropriate for the service the community receives. If we try this out for a year and it is not working, future councils can look at it and do something else.”
“It will give us leverage when renegotiation with Republic,” Battles said.
A pledge of $4,000 to help 111 households with the monthly fee is on the table so those who feel it would be a burden at $6 a month, there would be a program for that, added Kelly Heaton (Ward 1).
Disagreements continued during the Public Comment.
One person commented that while not opposed to recycling, a general sentiment with many of those who are simply against the $6 fee, the City is continually asking the public for money and it never stops. He suggested a Mill Levy to cover this decision so people can have their say.
Others like Hope Smith and Martha Brown supported the effort and energy put into the Center and were grateful for it being in their own backyard, saving them trips to Billings or elsewhere.
Beth Hutchinson expressed concerns that the City has no written plan and “no complete budget, just an expenditure budget.”
Lorna Gray said the $6 fee is a burden to people like her, living alone and retired.
“Someone said to me it is just $6, a month, but it isn’t $6 a month, this City complains about the cost of living and for the last four years fees and fees and fee have increased. I think recycling is great…$6 a month means a great deal especially when added to the $350 - $370 that I already paying for a waste disposal,” said Gray.
The City will hold a 2nd Public Hearing on Resolution #3620. Date to be announced.