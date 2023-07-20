breaking Red Lodge Emergency Water Shut Off Jul 20, 2023 23 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save There has been an emergency water shut off in the area of Silver Circle. This should be up and repaired shortly. Let the news come to you Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications. Explore newsletters Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Politics Trending now The Willows: One of Last Care Facilities in Carbon, Relocating Patients Second Polakoff Trial Begins Grizzlies and Black Bears are out: Take Special Care! MT DOR Gives Statewide Talk on Property Tax Increases Motorcyclist Killed in Crash with Two Other Bikes Submit News Carbon County News is your newspaper. Help us keep it full of local news. Share story ideas with the newsroom. Submit News