Crews are completing the installation of a section of the new retaining wall by the 19th street bridge. Work continues on the retaining wall section by the 308 Bridge.

Pedestrians please stay out of the work zones. Drivers, please be careful and pay attention to traffic signs, cones, the workers, and equipment within the work zones. Traffic controls have been established with temporary road striping in the project area to shift lanes away from rock creek and the work zone. These will remain over the winter.