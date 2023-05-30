Red Lodge High School Graduation May 28 May 30, 2023 May 30, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Salutatorian Aya Moore Valedictorian Brynn Barker Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Class of 2023: Brookelyn Allen, Neils Arcilla, Brynn Barker, Brent Beaudoin, Elena Black, Sierra Boggio, Alexys Davis, Coral Eder, Matthew Evenson, Audrey Fontaine, Trinity Frank, Wyatt Goffena, Noah Grundy, Cadence Hartwig, Braelyn Hay, Olivia Heimer, Aiden Hill, Ryan Johnson, Jonathan Korell, Cassie Kornele, Allie Kuntz, Ellanor Lake, Nolan Larson, Cullen Lauver, Ryder Martin, Aya Moore, Sophia Moore, Heika Olson, Madelyn Owens, Jase Petersen, Angelina Podkonjak, Brayli Reimer, Aryanna Rodenbeck, Ava Russo, Tylor Snyder, Kaitlin Sowa, Jacob Stewart, Carmine Terraciano, Landen TOmlin, Ryan Turnbull, Oscar Wahl, Alyssa Zoutte. Let the news come to you Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications. Explore newsletters Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Education Trending now Missing Bridger Woman Found Dead Red Lodge High School Graduation May 28 RED LODGE SENIOR AND COMMUNITY CENTER Yellowstone Park Announce Temporary Road Closures Joliet’s Coombe, Lady Ram Reimer and Ram relay finished as State Champs Submit News Carbon County News is your newspaper. Help us keep it full of local news. Share story ideas with the newsroom. Submit News