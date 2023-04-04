On April 7, Red Lodge High School is hosting a Career Connections Day for not only their students in the morning, but also interested community members over the lunch hour. It is a goal at RLHS for students to be exposed to as many options and opportunities as possible, and one of the many opportunities is for further career exploration. Throughout the “Career Connections Day” students will choose various sessions of career interests to participate in small-group discussions with industry professionals from a variety of career fields such as engineering, apprenticeships, business, medical, trades and more.
In addition Accelerate Montana will be on-site from 12-1pm to share their many postsecondary and Adult Education programs for community members and businesses interested in discovering options for further education for themselves and employees. Accelerate Montana serves Montana businesses, employees, and residents who are looking for new career opportunities or training in high-demand industries. This is an opportunity to not only explore the many options this organization offers, but is also a chance to gain community interest and input so to provide future industry recognized
programs, courses and certifications that will extend towards interested participants further career proficiencies with accredited postsecondary institutions for Adult Education through RLHS CTE center.
Red Lodge High School is committed to preparing students for life beyond high school. Whether students are planning to pursue post-secondary education, trade or technical training, military training, or enter directly into the workforce, RLHS strives for its students to have the resources necessary to make informed decisions about their futures.
Any interested community members and businesses are welcome to join the Accelerate Montana presentation from noon to 1 p.m. in the CTE Center’s Maker Space at Red Lodge High School. All joining must sign in at the front office.
For more information about the Career Connections day for high school students on the morning of April 7, please contact Cindi Goffena, RLHS counselor, and for the Accelerate Montana presentation from noon-1 p.m., Jean Petersen; jean_petersen@redlodge.k12.mt.us, both can be reached at RLHS 406-446-1903. To learn more about Accelerate Montana, please visit their web-site at https://www.acceleratemt.com/.