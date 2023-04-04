On April 7, Red Lodge High School is hosting a Career Connections Day for not only their students in the morning, but also interested community members over the lunch hour. It is a goal at RLHS for students to be exposed to as many options and opportunities as possible, and one of the many opportunities is for further career exploration. Throughout the “Career Connections Day” students will choose various sessions of career interests to participate in small-group discussions with industry professionals from a variety of career fields such as engineering, apprenticeships, business, medical, trades and more.

In addition Accelerate Montana will be on-site from 12-1pm to share their many postsecondary and Adult Education programs for community members and businesses interested in discovering options for further education for themselves and employees. Accelerate Montana serves Montana businesses, employees, and residents who are looking for new career opportunities or training in high-demand industries. This is an opportunity to not only explore the many options this organization offers, but is also a chance to gain community interest and input so to provide future industry recognized