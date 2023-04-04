Alyssa Emineth, Maya Gentry and Kate Fitzgerald took 1st in Food Innovations for their MAK cookies. The challenge was to create three different cookies that had less than 10 grams of sugar and successfully market them.
Jenny Zimmermann’s Family Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) members brought in some healthy honors at the recent 2023 Montana FCCLA State Leadership Conference at Montana State University.
Zimmermann’s Red Lodge High School FCCLA members brought home 5 awards, while Zimmermann also picked up the Educator of Excellence award.
The students who medaled for their projects are Angelina Podkonjak, who took 1st place for Hospitality and Tourism; Maya Gentry, Alyssa Emineth, and Kate Fitzgerald, who took 1st place for Food Innovations; Jonathan Korell, who took 1st place for Food Art; Alyse Ebel, who placed 2nd for Fashion Construction, and Elena Black, who picked up a bronze medal in Entrepreneurship.
Angelina Podkonjak, Maya Gentry, Alyssa Emineth, Kate Fitzgerald and Alyse Ebel also qualified to compete at the FCCLA National Leadership Conference in Denver in June.
The events consisted of a 5-10 minute presentation using a story board that included all manner of things from the business concept or product created, packaging, marketing strategy, to an overall business plan.