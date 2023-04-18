MOVEMENT CLASS
Movement class for mature adults **Free**. Monday and Friday at 1:30 to 2:30 in the conference room. Bring a mat, blanket or towel. Wear non-binding clothing.
LOCAL’S CORNER
This month’s Local’s Corner will feature one of our longest serving Senior Center volunteer – Connie Bell. Connie is a very skilled crafter with the ability to turn used and unwanted items into beautiful and unique hand-crafted gifts along with vintage collectibles.
UPCOMING EVENTS
Board of Directors meeting – Every 2nd Wednesday of the month.
Bag Sale – Last Wednesday of the month.
Al McLees will be cleaning hearing aids and giving free hearing tests the second Tuesday of every month.
DINING ROOM
Our dining room opens at 9:00, Monday through Saturday. Stop by and enjoy a cup of coffee or tea by the fireplace and read the Carbon County Newspaper and Billings Gazette and log on to our free Wi-Fi.
Pick-up lunches located at the rear kitchen door between 11:00 and 11:30 every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
We deliver lunches to home-bound Senior Center members.
Please call 406-445-3059 to reserve a seat for in-house lunches or to order delivery, or pickup lunches.
Please be sure to call for a reservation for in-house seating.
There is a suggested donation of $5.00 for each regular meal, these donations help pay the cost of groceries and allow us to make healthy, nutritional meals for our members and the public.
Our dining room is available to rent for special events such as weddings, funerals, birthday parties, family reunions, and business meetings. Call us at (406) 446-1826 for more information.
WEEKLY MENU
Friday, April 21st Chicken & Black Bean Tortas with Slaw & Dessert
Monday April 24th Baked Mac & Cheese with Bacon, Salad & Dessert
Wednesday, April 26th Chicken & Dumplings with Fruit & Dessert
Friday, April 28th BBQ Pulled Pork Sammie with Salad & Dessert
Monday, May 1st Chicken Salad on a Croissant with salad & Dessert
Wednesday, May 3rd Baked Tilapia with Rice & Veggies, Fruit & Dessert
Friday May 5th Chicken Alfredo over Noodles, Salad & Dessert
THRIFT STORE HOURS OF OPERATION
Hours of Operation: We are open from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm Tuesday through Saturday. The Thrift Store is CLOSED Sunday and Monday.
Volunteers are always needed: Please contact us at (406) 446-1826 if you’re interested in becoming a volunteer!
DONATION CHUTE HOURS
The donation chute behind the Senior Center is open from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm Monday through Saturday. Please be considerate and do not leave your donations outside the chute. We do not accept soiled clothing/broken items, furniture, mattresses, or bed pillows. Thank you for your kindness and generosity. We need your treasures to restock our Thrift Store!
ACTIVITIES
If you would like to participate or have a suggestion for an activity, please contact the office at 406-446-1826.
Current Activities
Mondays at 1:00 pm – Bridge (Linnhe Reed)
Wednesdays at 7:00 pm: Duplicate Bridge (Anne Rood).
Thursdays at 1:00 pm: Pinochle (Cheryl Lang).
Saturdays at 10:00 am: Knitting (Norma Scheidecker).
Party Bridge every first and third Friday 1:00 (Susan Morse).
Party Bridge every second and fourth Friday 1:00 (Carol Zahn).
Medical equipment is available for your use without charge.