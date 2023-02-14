MOVEMENT CLASS
Movement class for mature adults Free. Monday and Thursday at 1:30 to 2:30 in the conference room. Bring a mat, blanket or towel. Wear non-binding clothing.
Our dining room opens at 9:00, Monday through Saturday. Stop by and enjoy a cup of coffee or tea by the fireplace and read the Carbon County Newspaper and Billings Gazette.
Pick-up lunches located at the rear kitchen door between 11:00 and 11:30 every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
· We deliver lunches to home-bound Senior Center members.
· Please call 406-445-3059 to reserve a seat for in-house lunches or to order delivery, or pickup lunches.
· Please be sure to call for a reservation for in-house seating.
· There is a suggested donation of $5.00 for each regular meal, these donations help pay the cost of groceries and allow us to make healthy, nutritional meals for our members and the public.
· Our dining room is available to rent for special events such as weddings, funerals, birthday parties, family reunions, and business meetings. Call us at (406) 446-1826 for more information.
· Friday, February 17th Salisbury Steak, Mashed Potatoes & Veggies with Fruit & Dessert
· Monday, February 20th Chicken Fajita Bake with Rice & Beans, Slaw & Dessert
· Wednesday, February 22nd BBQ Pork Sammies with Baked Beans, Salad & Dessert
· Friday, February 24th Butternut Squash Soup with Bread, Salad & Dessert
Hours of operation: Tuesday through Saturday: We are open from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. Sunday and Monday: Thrift Store is CLOSED.
Volunteers are always needed: Please contact us at (406) 446-1826 if you’re interested in becoming a volunteer!
The donation chute behind the Senior Center is open from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm on Tuesdays through Saturdays. Please be considerate and do not leave your donations outside the chute. We do not accept soiled clothing/broken items, furniture, mattresses, or bed pillows. Thank you for your kindness and generosity. We need your treasures to restock our Thrift Store!
If you would like to participate or have a suggestion for an activity, please contact the office at 406-446-1826.
Current Activities
· Wednesdays at 7:00 pm: Duplicate Bridge (Anne Rood).
· Thursdays at 1:00 pm: Pinochle (Cheryl Lang).
· Saturdays at 10:00 am: Knitting (Norma Scheidecker).
· Party Bridge every first and third Friday 1:00 (Carol Erkens).
· Party Bridge every second and fourth Friday 1:00 (Carol Zahn).
Medical equipment is available for your use without charge.
