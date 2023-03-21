FORUM FOR PROVACATIVE ISSUES
The Forum for Provocative Issues returns to the Senior Center Monday, April 3rd. This month’s program is titled “Return of the Wolf to Yellowstone” featuring Yellowstone Wolf Project Director and Senior Wildlife Biologist Dr. Doug Smith. Joining Dr. Smith will be Red Lodge resident and acclaimed science writer Gary Ferguson.
Dinner for this event will be:
Appetizer — Baba Ghanoush with toast points
Entrée — Beef Stroganoff with egg noodles
Dessert — Honey Cake with whipped cream.
Seats are filling up quickly so make your dinner reservations early by writing Dick Nolan at rlmtforum@gmail.com
MOVEMENT CLASS
- Movement class for mature adults Free. Monday and Friday at 1:30 to 2:30 in the conference room. Bring a mat, blanket or towel. Wear non-binding clothing.
AARP TAX SERVICE
Now taking appointments for the free AARP Tax Service. Please come to the office to make an appointment and get your tax packet to fill out. The appointments are on Tuesdays starting February 14th through April 4th, 2023.
LOCAL’S CORNER
March 1st begins our Local’s Corner in the shop. This month our featured local entrepreneur is Gina Winstead with Lovey’s Bakery, bringing “made with love” treats for your pets and treats for your people friends, too.
UPCOMING EVENTS
Board of Directors meeting — Every 2nd Wednesday of the month
Bag Sale — Last Wednesday of the month
Property Tax Assistance Program March 22nd at 11:45 am — presented by the Dept. of Revenue
March 22nd — Department of Revenue presentation on “Property Tax Assistance” starting at 10:00 am.
March 22nd — Beartooth Billings Clinic Foot Clinic — Please call the office at 406-446-1826 to make an appointment.
DINING ROOM
Our dining room opens at 9:00, Monday through Saturday. Stop by and enjoy a cup of coffee or tea by the fireplace and read the Carbon County Newspaper and Billings Gazette and log on to our free Wi-Fi.
Pick-up lunches located at the rear kitchen door between 11:00 and 11:30 every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
· We deliver lunches to home-bound Senior Center members.
· Please call 406-445-3059 to reserve a seat for in-house lunches or to order delivery, or pickup lunches.
· Please be sure to call for a reservation for in-house seating.
· There is a suggested donation of $5.00 for each regular meal, these donations help pay the cost of groceries and allow us to make healthy, nutritional meals for our members and the public.
· Our dining room is available to rent for special events such as weddings, funerals, birthday parties, family reunions, and business meetings. Call us at (406) 446-1826 for more information.
WEEKLY MENU
· Friday, March 24th — German Sausage with Sauerkraut, Potato salad, Fruit & Dessert
· Monday, March 27th — Creamy Mexican Chicken Bake with Beans, Salad & Dessert
· Wednesday, March 29th — Burger Day! With all the fixins, Tater Tots & Dessert
· Friday, March 31st Chicken Salad in a Wrap, Fruit & Dessert
THRIFT STORE HOURS OF OPERATION
Hours of Operation: We are open from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm Tuesday through Saturday. The Thrift Store is CLOSED Sunday and Monday.
Volunteers are always needed: Please contact us at (406) 446-1826 if you’re interested in becoming a volunteer!
DONATION CHUTE HOURS
The donation chute behind the Senior Center is open from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm Monday through Saturday. Please be considerate and do not leave your donations outside the chute. We do not accept soiled clothing/broken items, furniture, mattresses, or bed pillows. Thank you for your kindness and generosity. We need your treasures to restock our Thrift Store!
ACTIVITIES
If you would like to participate or have a suggestion for an activity, please contact the office at 406-446-1826.
Current Activities
· Mondays at 1:00 pm — Bridge (Linnhe Reed)
· Wednesdays at 7:00 pm: Duplicate Bridge (Anne Rood).
· Thursdays at 1:00 pm: Pinochle (Cheryl Lang).
· Saturdays at 10:00 am: Knitting (Norma Scheidecker).
· Party Bridge every first and third Friday 1:00 (Carol Erkens).
· Party Bridge every second and fourth Friday 1:00 (Carol Zahn).
Medical equipment is available for your use without charge.