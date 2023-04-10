BEGINNER’S GUIDE TO THE END-OF-LIFE

On April 13th at 6:30 PM Jen Baranovic will discuss Advance Directives and other documents in place that will want to have in place at the end of your life. This is a multi-part series, and this first presentation is geared towards those without paperwork. Class is limited to 25 participants. Please call 406-446-1826 to make your reservations.