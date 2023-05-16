Reimer 1

Brayli Reimer, second left, signs for the Lady Trappers. With her are mom Theresa Reimer, Lady Trappers coach Luren Davis. Standing, left to right, sister Katie Reimer with dad and Lady Rams coach Jason Reimer.

 Courtesy

Brayli Reimer, Red Lodge senior, has officially signed to play basketball for the Northwest Junior College Lady Trappers based in Powell, Wyoming. They are coached by and coach Lauren Davis.

Reimer was a 5’6 guard for the Lady Rams and 2 time all State Class B / 3 time All Conference District 4B.