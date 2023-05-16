Brayli Reimer, second left, signs for the Lady Trappers. With her are mom Theresa Reimer, Lady Trappers coach Luren Davis. Standing, left to right, sister Katie Reimer with dad and Lady Rams coach Jason Reimer.
Brayli Reimer, Red Lodge senior, has officially signed to play basketball for the Northwest Junior College Lady Trappers based in Powell, Wyoming. They are coached by and coach Lauren Davis.
Reimer was a 5’6 guard for the Lady Rams and 2 time all State Class B / 3 time All Conference District 4B.
Reimer’s final season stats for the 2022-23 season were;16.6 points per game; 6.4 assists per game; 7.1 rebounds per game and 3 steals per game.
Coach Davis said she has “watched Brayli her entire senior year” and is “most impressed by her grit and her tenacity. She is a true competitor, and a great leader.”
Davis believes Reimer will bring a lot of that “grit and tenacity” to the team.
“She is smart and poised. I think she will bring a lot of IQ to our program,” said Davis.
“She has wonderful footwork, and she has a really high IQ. But what impresses me the most is her vocal leadership, and her passion,” she said.
As to Reimer blending into the team, Davis added “I think our culture is 100% relationship based, and I think building a strong bond from the beginning is very important.”
Reimer will remain as a guard.
“I am excited about how dynamic she is in this role,” she said.
Reimer’s mom, Theresa said, “We are feeling a bit overwhelmed right now. Brayli got awarded tonight for Commencement Honors and received her cords for National Honor Society. Last night she got awarded CTE (Career Technical Education) honors. Last week she broke the school record in the 300 Hurdles. A lot of excitement for this kid in the past couple of weeks. And graduation is just around the corner. We are having a wild ride!”