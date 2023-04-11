Legislature

Brad Barker, HD 58 Representative, was the Chair of the Day for the House session last Friday.

15th Week of the Session. As of Tuesday morning, 1,644 bills have been introduced and 1,021 have been transmitted to the second chamber. As of today, we are on Legislative Day 73 out of a total possible of 90. We did have a break for Easter with no Legislative sessions scheduled this past Monday and Tuesday which gave me time for my third trip back home this session. Prior to departing for Easter break, I had the honor of serving again as the Chair of the Day for the House session last Friday where I presided over 2nd reading of the 28 bills we considered.

Most of the day on Wednesday was hearing 82 Senate Bills on 2nd reading on the House Floor starting at 8am. On Wednesday afternoon, I presented House Bill (HB) 890 (Require Certain Government Boards to Provide Audio/Video Recordings of Public Meetings) to the Senate Local Government Committee. This bill would have required towns, cities, towns, county commissioners, school districts and boards of public health to record public meetings and upload them to the entity’s webpage or social media page within 5 business days. Based on objections from the Montana Association of Counties, it was modified in the House Local Government Committee to make it optional.