15th Week of the Session. As of Tuesday morning, 1,644 bills have been introduced and 1,021 have been transmitted to the second chamber. As of today, we are on Legislative Day 73 out of a total possible of 90. We did have a break for Easter with no Legislative sessions scheduled this past Monday and Tuesday which gave me time for my third trip back home this session. Prior to departing for Easter break, I had the honor of serving again as the Chair of the Day for the House session last Friday where I presided over 2nd reading of the 28 bills we considered.
Most of the day on Wednesday was hearing 82 Senate Bills on 2nd reading on the House Floor starting at 8am. On Wednesday afternoon, I presented House Bill (HB) 890 (Require Certain Government Boards to Provide Audio/Video Recordings of Public Meetings) to the Senate Local Government Committee. This bill would have required towns, cities, towns, county commissioners, school districts and boards of public health to record public meetings and upload them to the entity’s webpage or social media page within 5 business days. Based on objections from the Montana Association of Counties, it was modified in the House Local Government Committee to make it optional.
Hearings for my HB 352 (Targeted Interventions to Support 3rd Grade Reading Proficiency), HB 833 (Establish Teacher Residency Program) and HB 913 (Revise School Library Collection Selection and Reconsideration Processes) are all scheduled in the Senate Education and Cultural Resources Committee at 3pm on Wednesday, April 19th. You can watch these hearings online by going to the Montana Legislature website. HB 107 (Generally Revise the Duties of the State Emergency Response Commission) passed 3rd reading in the Senate last week and is headed back to the House to concur in some minor amendments made in the Senate. HB 583’s (Revise Occupations and Education Laws for Military and Spouse License Reciprocity) 2nd reading in the Senate was delayed to make a minor amendment. HB 724 would have increased local government transparency by requiring publication of public meeting agendas prior to meetings but remains tabled in the Senate State Administration Committee.
As the Legislature works through the last part of the session with only 23 possible days remaining, only Interim Study Resolutions can still be introduced. Those help guide the work of the Legislature and drafting of legislation in preparation for the 69th Legislature that will convene in 2025. The deadline for transmittal of those bills to the opposite chamber is April 29th. I am working on three study resolutions: conduct an after-action review of post-emergency disaster recovery and make recommendations; study regional prisons that could also support local government detention requirements; and a review of taxpayer parity between school districts. Any or all of these could be rolled into other study resolutions as I work with other legislators considering the same or similar topics.
Over the next several weeks, attention will increasingly focus on HB 2 (General Appropriations Act) to fund State Government over the next two years. Tension will increase as policy initiatives that have associated costs are not funded to balance the budget.