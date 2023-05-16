Republican 1

US Representative Matt Rosendale speaking at the Carbon County Republican Women’s meeting recently.

US Representative Matt Rosendale spoke at the Carbon County Republican Women’s (CCRW) meeting on May 3. “We cannot stand for half measures any longer, it is time to start making the tough decisions and then stand by them. So the first thing we did over the last 90 days, we began working to address the scare tactics about the debt ceiling that were being rallied all over the whole country and I assure you, they are resounding through Washington DC. What the establishment tries to do first is to condition you to do something on their schedule, then they get outside influencers to put additional pressure on you to comply. So a couple months ago we started having meetings every Wednesday night, about half a dozen House members and a half dozen Senators. We started talking about the places where we could address additional spending and try to develop a package that does several things:

1- Freeze spending where it is now. We looked back to 2019 pre-covid spending. I thought then we had enough government?