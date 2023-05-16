US Representative Matt Rosendale spoke at the Carbon County Republican Women’s (CCRW) meeting on May 3. “We cannot stand for half measures any longer, it is time to start making the tough decisions and then stand by them. So the first thing we did over the last 90 days, we began working to address the scare tactics about the debt ceiling that were being rallied all over the whole country and I assure you, they are resounding through Washington DC. What the establishment tries to do first is to condition you to do something on their schedule, then they get outside influencers to put additional pressure on you to comply. So a couple months ago we started having meetings every Wednesday night, about half a dozen House members and a half dozen Senators. We started talking about the places where we could address additional spending and try to develop a package that does several things:
1- Freeze spending where it is now. We looked back to 2019 pre-covid spending. I thought then we had enough government?
2- Take a lot of the money that’s already been allocated that I don’t think anybody in this room will spend, and say we are taking back what the Biden administration tried to spend but haven’t had a chance to spend yet, and we are going to put it in the bucket so the treasury can use it to pay the bills.
And that’s basically what the debt ceiling is about. We are collecting nearly five trillion dollars this year in revenue, a record. In 2019 (pre-Covid), we were collecting 4 trillion a year. So revenue is going up. The problem is, we were getting 4 trillion in revenue in 2019 but we were spending 5.14 trillion. So that’s where you have your debt ceiling. That’s why you need this line of credit. So now fast forward: if we are going to receive 5 trillion dollars you can see we would almost literally be balanced. But the Biden administration just proposed 6.8 trillion dollars in spending so that is not going to happen.
So what Republicans have done is freeze spending, and clawed back money from IRS agencies, 80 billion dollars. We’re going to claw 400 billion dollars back from the student debt program, the one where they wanted all of you to pay other people’s student loans after you already paid yours. We are taking money back from the New Green Deal, that’s about 70 to 80 billion dollars. We are going to put that in the bucket and then we have to do something to continue to grow our economy. Our first piece of legislation that congress actually passed was HR-1 and that is to increase our domestic energy production; domestic energy production is down by about 2 million a day. But HR-1 not only increases that but with some legislation I introduced it also goes into the permitting process to make sure we are getting the sales on leases on public lands. So we are going to permit our pipelines and our export gas facilities so we can have the materials where they need to be and help our allies overseas; have them buy natural gas from US instead of having them dependent upon Russia. That is going to help our national security and our economy and because it is focused on energy it’s going to help us bring inflation down. And the last point of HR-1 is to take that same
process so we can start developing our own critical minerals here domestically as well. We have to be able to get our own copper, nickel and coal extracted from the earth and do it here domestically because we are too dependent on China and others around the world. So that package truly freezes spending, cuts back spending, increases the debt ceiling a bit up until March 31 and also it helps stimulate the economy. We passed that in the House of Representatives last week; the Democrats didn’t think we were going to do it. The Democrats in the Senate and the White House were preparing to send us another omnibus bill for several trillion dollars with no reduction in spending whatsoever. They actually were caught off guard because we did pass this piece of legislation so they had it. And in these next couple of weeks you are going to hear the whining, because the Republicans did their job and they sent it to the United States Senate. And that package responsibly funds the government, it helps us grow our economy, it cuts our spending and it does it without touching the benefits for Social Security, Medicare or our veterans. Next week we are going to bring our Secure the Border package!