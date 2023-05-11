Republican Women

Jeremy Mygland, a Republican candidate running for U.S. Senate, spoke at the Carbon County Republican Women meeting in Rockvale.

 courtesy

Carbon County Republican Women (CCRW) met at Fort Rockvale on Wed. May 3, with two guest speakers, Jeremy Mygland, Republican candidate for US Senate, and US Representative Matt Rosendale. Jeremy is featured this week and Matt, next week.

Jeremy Mygland talked about who he is, where he comes from and the motivation behind why he is running. Jeremy said, “I was born and raised on the Hi-Line in Montana. I moved to Helena where I met my wife Alicia, and we’ve now been married 20 years and have a son, Isaac.” In 2009 they decided to start a construction business. “We were looking to buy a house and saw that people were being overcharged when buying new homes. We saw the need for an affordable option.” After that they grew to include four more construction related businesses.