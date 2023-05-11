Carbon County Republican Women (CCRW) met at Fort Rockvale on Wed. May 3, with two guest speakers, Jeremy Mygland, Republican candidate for US Senate, and US Representative Matt Rosendale. Jeremy is featured this week and Matt, next week.
Jeremy Mygland talked about who he is, where he comes from and the motivation behind why he is running. Jeremy said, “I was born and raised on the Hi-Line in Montana. I moved to Helena where I met my wife Alicia, and we’ve now been married 20 years and have a son, Isaac.” In 2009 they decided to start a construction business. “We were looking to buy a house and saw that people were being overcharged when buying new homes. We saw the need for an affordable option.” After that they grew to include four more construction related businesses.
“I will not hand Montana over to this radical, woke mob who thinks social justice is more important than the actual law. For me everything started when Covid hit and our freedoms were given away, not stolen from us but just given away. Churches and businesses were shut down but bars and the like were kept open. So I sent two trucks down with the convoy to DC. I came back with tremendous hope. I drove 2I00 miles each direction and saw countless overpasses along the route crowded with people from every walk of life; every single overpass was adopted by some organization or other with people praying for us, giving us cards, and offering support-- until you hit Chicago. Thereafter we were met with Black Lives Matter.... So that’s what got me thinking about this. I wanted to be an example. That convoy failed because of disorganization. But what really aggravated me was when I went to Senator Tester’s office and he didn’t have anything to say about our freedom here in Montana.”
Along the way I said God needs to be in front of me if I’m doing this because it is a big deal. And while praying God gave me the word ‘tent maker’; what I understood this to mean was, like in your occupation for example; a tent maker would be someone opening up a coffee shop where you can bring God in where he is not allowed. So when praying, He said “DC”: I said no, I meant, like, Africa, China or somewhere else. God confirmed this word by three different Pastors from different states; they all told me about the tentmaker. After many prayer times with my family I asked God for a sign and one day shortly thereafter a man shows up in my house and it turns out he ends up being my campaign manager. So I stopped arguing with God and decided I am going to start pursuing this. I do have a great campaign team and social media presence. Also my five businesses got under contract in 5 minutes. I can’t do the businesses and run for this office at the same time.”
A question was asked of Jeremy Mygland: Did you sell all your businesses? “Yes,” Jeremy stated, “I sold my companies; they haven’t closed yet.” Another question was posed: So you sold everything to run to unseat Tester? Jeremy answered, “I sold my whole life, my income, everything to pursue this--as an act of faith.” He fielded another question: What is your strategy running against all the campaign money of Tester’s, because he gets a lot of money from out of state even though he represents Montana? Jeremy Mygland replied, “I knew I was up against big money from the beginning. I have a lot of time now to do this and definitely need everyone’s donations.”
Mygland continued, “Everything about our Constitution was meant for the power to flow from the people to the top: from us, to our county commissioners, to the state, to our federal government. It’s become completely backwards and my goal is to change that. The power was never meant to flow from Washington D.C. to us. My campaign is probably going to answer one simple question: Do We the People still have the power or does Washington DC and big money pick our representative? Our country was founded on God, our country was God’s from the beginning and I’m telling you our country still belongs to God.”
‘Retire Tester’ bumper stickers are showing up everywhere in Montana--that’s Jeremy’s campaign. You can find Jeremy Mygland on social media at Facebook, Instagram and RetireTester.com. You can also donate to his campaign online at RetireTester.com.
After a brief business meeting, Matt Rosendale spoke and will be featured in next week’s article. CCRW will meet Wed. June 7, 11 am, Fort Rockvale, with special guest, Keith Downey. All freedom lovers are welcome!