The guest speakers for Carbon County Republican Women’s Sept. 6 meeting at Fort Rockvale included candidates running for Mayor of Red Lodge, Bill Barnes and Dave Westwood. Bill Barnes moved here 20 years ago and began attending all city council meetings. The last city council administration was frustrating for him as they wouldn’t give him straight answers. He wrote letters to the editor of Carbon County News but nothing seemed to help answer his questions regarding the actions of the council and staff. Because of his business experience, Bill believes he can add value to the leadership of City Hall. He was astounded to find that the city had paid nearly $70,000 electronically. If he is elected he would order that expenditure to be reviewed. He added that $25,000 had been paid by the taxpayers and he considered that a very large amount, some of which was for insurance purposes. He added that it was embarrassing to see the potholes presently in the streets. Recognizing the harsh winters of Red Lodge, as mayor, he will work with the Public Works Director to see that the streets can be better maintained.
He would also assist businesses that face a downturn in revenue during the shoulder seasons, Fall and Spring. “I want to assist business development in the shoulder seasons by determining how the mayor’s office can assist organizations wishing to organize compatible events,” Barnes stated. Housing is also a problem in Red Lodge, said Bill Barnes. He supports Rep. Barker’s bill HB819 for attainable housing after speaking to his banker friend who managed several banks in the Virginia/DC area. He also introduced Brad to a local banker and was encouraged by the banker’s response.