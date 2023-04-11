CCRW met April 5, via Zoom. Colorado’s Dr. Jill Vecchio MD spoke on The Federal Reserve, World Bank, & International Monetary Fund. How did we get here and where are we headed? Dr. Jill’s findings follow:
In 1910 six men representing 60% of the world’s wealth developed the Federal Reserve (FR). The Federal Reserve Act passed Congress in 1913. FR operates independently of our government. Initially, its purposes were: 1) Conducting the nation’s monetary policy. 2) Helping maintain the stability of the financial system. 3) Supervising and regulating financial institutions. 4) Banking system efficiency and safety. 5) Minimizing unemployment. However this 5th one was recently changed to: Promoting consumer protection and community development. (Why is it their job to promote consumer protection and community development?)
Dr Jill proposes that they are unaccountable. A quote from federalreserve.gov states, “Though Congress sets goals for monetary policy, decisions of The Board…do not require approval by the President or anyone else in the executive or
legislative branches.” In 1913, in order to support the FR, Congress passed the National Income Tax.
Here’s how they print currency out of thin air: the government passes legislation to spend nonexistent money. They ask the Treasury for money who then issues US Treasury Bonds (I.O.U’s). The banks purchase the bonds. The FR buys the bonds from banks by writing checks from an account with no money and suddenly, money is created. The banks get a cut from these transactions. The Treasury then gives the money to the government to spend. (Note:This system thrives, in large part, because big banks and FR make huge money on war--governments borrow to fund war, and banks collect interest). When you or I write a check there must be sufficient funds in our account to cover it, but not so with the FR. When the FR writes a check it is creating money--for which taxpayers are ultimately paying the interest on this debt.
When the FR started there was gold to support every dollar of paper currency in U.S. circulation, but that’s since diminished. 10% gold was needed in reserve to back every dollar until Covid, when the banks were allowed to hold nothing in reserve; they had nothing to back that money.
Fiat currency means money backed by nothing. What does the Constitution say? Our founders fought to prevent fiat currency.
April 5th, 1933 during the great depression, the Roosevelt administration decided people were hoarding too much gold. So they created an executive order demanding the people surrender their gold to US Treasury. Non-compliance meant a $10,000 fine or 10 years in prison. So they collected the gold--and they can do it again.
World War II, 1944 at the Bretton Woods Meeting, a bunch of wealthy bankers from around the world met again. The objective of the Fabian Society at the Bretton Woods meeting was to gradually bring Socialism to the world. They established the World Bank/International Monetary Fund (IMF), essentially taking our FR system and expanding it worldwide. They decided on the US dollar as the official world currency. There are two things maintaining the US dollar: it‘s the world currency and the currency used for oil transactions (petro-dollar).
BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) is negotiating with Saudi Arabia to eliminate the US dollar in oil transactions. Iraq and Libya are as well.
With Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), essentially, the Central Bank would store your currency digitally, so they are in control of your money. How can CBDC be achieved? By consolidation and control: small banks go under and are taken over by bigger ones. If 1-2 major banks fail (in the case of FDIC bankruptcy) the FR purchases their assets and can change your money to CBDC. In order to achieve this, they need a crisis--natural or orchestrated, as well as to devalue currency, minimize options for average people, and control the media and create fear.
CBDC poses a serious threat to privacy, personal wealth and freedom. They are setting roll out for 2026. Like with the Canadian Truckers, the Central Bank can freeze your assets should you fail to perform according to ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) scoring i.e. China’s Social Credit System.
In summary Our Federal Reserve banking system is unconstitutional, the current system is not sustainable and
it will most likely get much worse very soon. The people that want to own everything are telling us we will be happy with owning nothing. We need to see what’s happening, stand and say no. Call Helena (406-444-4800) and urge Representative Barker and Senator Mandeville to vote no on SB 370, which will pave the way for CBDC in MT.
The next CCRW meeting will be 5/3, at 11 a.m. , Fort Rockvale with special guest, US Senate candidate Jeremy Mygland.