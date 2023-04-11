CCRW met April 5, via Zoom. Colorado’s Dr. Jill Vecchio MD spoke on The Federal Reserve, World Bank, & International Monetary Fund. How did we get here and where are we headed? Dr. Jill’s findings follow:

In 1910 six men representing 60% of the world’s wealth developed the Federal Reserve (FR). The Federal Reserve Act passed Congress in 1913. FR operates independently of our government. Initially, its purposes were: 1) Conducting the nation’s monetary policy. 2) Helping maintain the stability of the financial system. 3) Supervising and regulating financial institutions. 4) Banking system efficiency and safety. 5) Minimizing unemployment. However this 5th one was recently changed to: Promoting consumer protection and community development. (Why is it their job to promote consumer protection and community development?)