Red Lodge Code Girls are building quite the reputation with another 1st Place Award when on April 29, the teams, KUT, The Three Arrows and the Dreamers, gathered at Hero’s STEAM Center, Roosevelt, for the NW Regional App Challenge to compete for 1st, 2nd and 3rd Place scholarships. There were 23 teams competing remotely across Montana among Beginner and Junior levels. After a full day of presentations and answering judges questions, The Dreamers were awarded 1st place and a $2,500 scholarship for the Beginners Division.
The Dreamers (Audrey, Brooklynn, Daisy, and Lina) coded an app called “There is Hope” to help prevent suicide. The app helps someone thinking about suicide by facilitating a call to 988, finding the nearest therapist or bringing up contacts (to call a friend). It also helps people approach ways to talk about the subject with a friend.
Thrilled at their win, The Dreamers truly hope this app starts a downward trend in suicide statistics by guiding people to seek help and enabling them to talk more freely about their issues.
“Many people don’t talk about it or bring up the subject,” they said. “This app will make them realize they can talk to someone and get help.”
This is the 2nd year Hero’s STEAM Center has offered the Code Girls United Program to 4th through 8th grade girls in Red Lodge. The program has growing from one team of two girls in 2021/2022 to 3 teams of 10 girls this 2022/2023 academic year.
The three teams (KUT, The Three Arrows and The Dreamers) have been meeting after school through the whole academic year learning how to code apps for mobile devices using MITs App Inventor as well as learning how to work as teams to develop a product (their app) that solves a community problem.
They had to complete problem research, competitive analysis, market research and design their apps making sure to incorporate a number of components to create a minimally viable product. If that wasn’t enough, they had to prepare pitch and technical videos including slides they could use for their presentations at this years’ NW Regional App Challenge. Every one of the girls that registered stuck with the program despite starting up volleyball, softball, dance or other extracurricular activities that also demanded their time and energy.
“We went through a lot of snacks! It’s a lot to expect from these young students, but they showed their grit and determination,” said Theresa Whistler, who heads the Hero’s STEAM Center.
The other teams are KUT (Kaelynn, Clara and Teagan) who created an app to bring awareness of animal extinctions and what would happen to us (and our planet) if any one of these animals goes extinct: Red Pandas, Bees or Snakes for example.
They said they were surprised by what they discovered and hope people using the app will take seriously the need to help protect wildlife.
“If Red Pandas disappear, then the bamboo they eat would be left uncontrolled and grow, preventing sunlight from reaching other plants and destroying them,” they explained.
The Three Arrows (Ansley, Bo and Shea) created an app to teach people about recycling (better) via facts and a sorting game. Had they more time, they would have presented an option for colorblind players and introduced more levels and backgrounds.
All three girls believe it to be “very important” to recycle and help the environment.
“We learned a lot about ourselves as well,” they said.
“We would like to have adapted this for color-blind people, because they don’t have many games or apps available to them. One of the judges was color-blind and liked the idea,” they said.
Hero’s STEAM Center thanks the Code Girls United Program and its staff for all their support and for offering this awesome program to communities.
“We’d like to thank our volunteers, the parents, Boys and Girls Club, Kids Corner, Edwards Foundation, and all the individuals that help us keep our door open at the Roosevelt Center so we may run this program locally. We look forward to doing it again next year,” said Whistler.