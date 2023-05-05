Rl Code girls

Left to right, The Dreamers (Lina, Brooklynn, Audrey, Daisy); The Three Arrows (Ansley, Bo and Shea); and KUT (Kaelynn, Clara and Teagan).

 

 Courtesy

Red Lodge Code Girls are building quite the reputation with another 1st Place Award when on April 29, the teams, KUT, The Three Arrows and the Dreamers, gathered at Hero’s STEAM Center, Roosevelt, for the NW Regional App Challenge to compete for 1st, 2nd and 3rd Place scholarships. There were 23 teams competing remotely across Montana among Beginner and Junior levels. After a full day of presentations and answering judges questions, The Dreamers were awarded 1st place and a $2,500 scholarship for the Beginners Division.

The Dreamers (Audrey, Brooklynn, Daisy, and Lina) coded an app called “There is Hope” to help prevent suicide. The app helps someone thinking about suicide by facilitating a call to 988, finding the nearest therapist or bringing up contacts (to call a friend). It also helps people approach ways to talk about the subject with a friend.