The National Ski-Joring Finals took place at the Red Lodge Rodeo Grounds over the weekend (March 10-12). A long tradition was honored, as it states on its FB site: “Ski-Joring originated in Scandinavia as form of winter transportation. This outrageous event combines horse, rider and skier in a 700 foot course with obstacles and jumps at high rates of speed.”

Everyone seems to enjoy the spectacle. Horses, skiing, what’s not to like? Besides enthusiastic locals, people of all ages enjoy the sport and come from all over whether to visit or compete in the event.

