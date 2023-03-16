The National Ski-Joring Finals took place at the Red Lodge Rodeo Grounds over the weekend (March 10-12). A long tradition was honored, as it states on its FB site: “Ski-Joring originated in Scandinavia as form of winter transportation. This outrageous event combines horse, rider and skier in a 700 foot course with obstacles and jumps at high rates of speed.”
Everyone seems to enjoy the spectacle. Horses, skiing, what’s not to like? Besides enthusiastic locals, people of all ages enjoy the sport and come from all over whether to visit or compete in the event.
At the end of the competition, the Ski-Joring Open Division Champions in the National Ski-Joring Finals at Red Lodge were Josh Abbot ( Cardwell) riding Elvis pulling Colin Cook (Big Sky).
Coming in at 1st Place in the Sport Division were Monica Plecker, Roberts Riding Z pulling Oliver Van Everen, Columbia Falls. Oliver finished second overall in the Sport Division.
Brandon Nygard is so into ski-joring, his three year old daughter is also a participant! Nygard said, “She does ski on the mountain with her brothers and sister. (They) have a season pass at great divide. This was her first time competing in a skijor event.” He farms in Townsend and lives in Helena.
“Love the sport! So much fun and a great atmosphere,” said Nygard. “The competitors all become like a big family as we all travel to the same events. I live in Helena. I’ve been following it for a couple years but this is my first year competing!”
Photographer Mary Peters comes in from Lavina. “I love it!” she exclaimed.
It is clear, each year, there is something for everybody!