On May 2, Red Lodge School Ditrict #1 ran a General Fund Operations mill levy elections for both the elementary and the high school districts.
The Elementary Levy was for $48,307.34 in funding. The High School Levy was for $10,224.11. Both passed with the following votes:
2023 General Fund Mill Levy Unofficial Results
Elementary For — 690 Against — 410
High School For — 774 Against — 463
The reason stated for the mill levy was “…as operational levies to maintain current programs, resources and staffing. This includes salaries, textbooks, utilities, extra-curricular activities, etc.”
Two separate levies were given for K-8 and high school.
Red Lodge Schools Superintendent, John Fitzgerald, explained. “It’s been a tough time with inflation. For our community to come together and pass the mill levies-I’m extremely grateful. I’m always appreciative of our kids and community.”
In plain language, maintaining current programs means to continue to provide our services. Resources are more expensive, energy costs are also rising. It will maintain staffing from custodial to paraprofessionals (aides) to cooking staff. Quite simply said Fitzgerald, “It keeps the general fund in place where we can (continue) to pay everybody.”
He said, “This is a community that recognizes the value of education…of seeing our students can really optimize their potential with education.”
Fitzgerald stressed that the levies included “no new programs.” “It’s just to provide the best education possible.”
The last elementary general fund levy run was in 2018. The last high school general fund levy was run in 2017.