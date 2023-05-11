RL Schools Superintendent Wins Montana SAM Award

Red Lodge Schools Superintendent, John Fitzgerald, exhibits his Superintendent Administrators of Montana Award.

 courtesy

John Fitzgerald, Red Lodge Schools Superintendent, was honored by the School Administrators of Montana, by receiving its 2023 SAM Award, South-Central Region.

Fitzgerald said, “It’s always nice to be recognized by your peers.”

