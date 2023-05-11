RL Schools Superintendent Wins Montana SAM Award

John Fitzgerald, Red Lodge Schools Superintendent, was honored by the School Administrators of Montana, by receiving its 2023 SAM Award, South-Central Region.
Fitzgerald said, “It’s always nice to be recognized by your peers.”
School Administrators of Montana and its six affiliates recognize its members and the community through a variety of awards on both the local, regional and national levels. Nomination information and schedules are posted on each affiliate’s website and distributed to the membership throughout the year.
That means fellow superintendents acknowledge Fitzgerald’s efforts.
“There are a lot of good leaders in our area,” he said. “It’s pretty neat!”
Asked what he was proud of at the schools of Red Lodge, he turned it back. “We are fortunate to work with a really great school board, great teachers and principals and support from the community. From elections to mill levies.”
The community recently backed District 1, in overwhelmingly approving increased elementary and high school levies at a time when almost everyone is hurting financially. That these are challenging times for families was not lost on Fitzgerald who said in asking for the mill levies, it came at a “tough time.” He expressed gratefulness for the response.
Regarding the award, he said, “To be a superintendent is special. I’ve been here almost 20 years. The community supports education more than other areas. Kids and staff need to recognize how great it really is here! We’re really fortunate to be living here in this great community!”
But he also wanted to highlight the accomplishments of his district. “In Red Lodge High School we have the new tech center. It is at the forefront of major changes happening in education. It couldn’t be more exciting.”
The second phase in the ongoing plan is to expand into community adult education which, until now, has been mostly a “hobby” focus. The future trainings will offer certifications in certain skills to make people employable.
“From 18 years on, there will be hands on training so you are ready when you get into the construction site,” said Fitzgerald.
RLHS Teacher Jean Peterson will be heading this training up likely for fall, 2023. They will try a few areas of training like this before adding others.
“We will crawl before we walk,” said Fitzgerald. He hopes to connect not only Red Lodge but surrounding areas in providing opportunities for job training and sees the potential to fill a great need in this rural area. “We’ll see what we can offer!”
