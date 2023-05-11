RL Special Olympians Shine!

Special to the News by Cindy Luoma, Special Olympics Local Program Coordinator
Let Me Win, But if I cannot win, Let me be brave in the attempt. This is the athlete oath for Special Olympians competing across the world. Athletes from Red Lodge, Joliet Schools and Roberts Schools joined athletes from across the region and competed this past week in the Yellowstone Valley Area Games. The week was kicked off with a dinner, dance and carnival under the big top tent. After 8 weeks of conditioning and practice, athletes were ready to compete in various events from bowling, swimming and gymnastics to track, bocce and golf. Red Lodge athletes competed in bowling, track and field, bocce, and golf. Congratulations to the following athletes on their accomplishments: Brian Richardson, Bradley Evans, Jeremy Shields, Mac Sowa, Robin Lewis, Kelli Luoma, Lucas Widner, Susan Littlenest, Katherine Collins, Shayne Ortiz, Sabrina Morgan, Katie Kraemer, Lloyd Makes Coldweather, Daisy Mitchell, Keith Lacey and Thomas Malone. Each athlete could choose two sports and four events. Athletes compete against other athletes of like gender, age and ability. Special Olympics is operated entirely by volunteers and sponsors so a great big thanks and shout out goes out to the following businesses for providing venues for practice and transportation to practices and events: Silver Strike, Chateau Rouge, Red Lodge Public Schools, CART, Mountain Springs Living and Beartooth Industries (RSD). A special thanks to coaches, Dawn Martin and Hayden Ramsey. Special Olympics gives individuals with intellectual disabilities an opportunity to participate in year-long sports activities, make new friends through friendly competition and develop a sense of self-worth and pride in their accomplishments.