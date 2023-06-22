RLFR Trains with National Guard

Montana National Guard gives Red Lodge Fire Rescue a heavy lift with training. 

 Randy Dragon

Our Red Lodge Fire Rescue crew keeps training at optimum level. It should reassure a community that they have the highest quality support in challenging times.

On June 13, Randy Dragon said, "I came upon Fire Rescue Ropes team doing hoist training with the Montana Army National Guard at the Red Lodge Airport this morning."

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters

Contact Eleanor at: eguerrero@carboncountynews.com

Tags