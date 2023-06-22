RLFR Trains with National Guard Eleanor Guerrero CCN Senior Reporter Eleanor Guerrero Senior Reporter Author email Jun 22, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Montana National Guard gives Red Lodge Fire Rescue a heavy lift with training. Randy Dragon Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Our Red Lodge Fire Rescue crew keeps training at optimum level. It should reassure a community that they have the highest quality support in challenging times.On June 13, Randy Dragon said, "I came upon Fire Rescue Ropes team doing hoist training with the Montana Army National Guard at the Red Lodge Airport this morning." Let the news come to you Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications. Explore newsletters Contact Eleanor at: eguerrero@carboncountynews.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Fire Rescue Armed Forces Sports Eleanor Guerrero Senior Reporter Author email Follow Eleanor Guerrero Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending now Submit News Carbon County News is your newspaper. Help us keep it full of local news. Share story ideas with the newsroom. Submit News