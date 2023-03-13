“All the world’s a stage,” said the Bard, and at Red Lodge High School (RLHS), students are trying on different roles. For two days,  RLHS will present three plays in a "Night of One Acts." They will be performed this week, on Friday, March 17 (at 7 p.m.) and Saturday, March 18 (2 and 7 p.m.) at Roosevelt Center.

Advisor and teacher Kate Belinda says, "We are doing three little one acts!" They are entitled, "Supreme Beings Create the World", "Bake Off", and "Influencer Nation."

