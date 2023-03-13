“All the world’s a stage,” said the Bard, and at Red Lodge High School (RLHS), students are trying on different roles. For two days, RLHS will present three plays in a "Night of One Acts." They will be performed this week, on Friday, March 17 (at 7 p.m.) and Saturday, March 18 (2 and 7 p.m.) at Roosevelt Center.
Advisor and teacher Kate Belinda says, "We are doing three little one acts!" They are entitled, "Supreme Beings Create the World", "Bake Off", and "Influencer Nation."
Belinda noted that besides a great cast of students, "basketball standout (in Great Falls for State) Thomas Buchanan is also in it! It is something you won’t want to miss!"
Nolan Evenson, a sophomore, says it was his first time acting. Was he nervous? “No, not really,” Evenson said. “The more I get nervous the worse I’ll do!” He has taken a deep dive, acting in three roles, playing in two different plays. “I play Paul in ‘Bakeoff’ and Joey and Ty in ‘Influencer Nation.’ I’ve got a good memory!” He has been playing with several accents. “Paul is my normal voice, Joey is British and Ty is from California! I’m having a lot of fun!”
Fun seems to be the common denominator running through three of the actors’ mindset. Evenson says, “I do it just because it’s fun and challenging-as in any other things such as sports.” It is a heady time as they experience "such stuff as dreams are made of (Shakespeare)." He believes over the next two years at RLHS, he will also be acting.
The second play, ‘Influencer Nation’, is an award ceremony, like the Golden Globes. Although instead of honoring the normal artistic accomplishments such as poetry, etc., he says, “They are honoring influencers. The hosts are not quite happy. Joey is a finance guy on Youtube…Ty doesn’t really care about the event." Students Elena Black and Jesse Robinson play the hosts.
Jesse Robinson, a junior, acted previously last year. This year, he’s in two plays. He shared his initial feelings when considering acting: “I was not sure at the beginning. The main thing that made me want to do it-to try something new with comedy-was seeing people’s reactions. The happiness! Seeing how much people enjoy it. The feeling is also euphoric! You go on stage and you know you’re going to have fun. When I first did it I thought I would (get nervous or feel anxious) but the first play, when I was on stage with real people watching, all the anxiety completely washed away. I thought, ‘I’m going to have fun with it!’”
He understands why people might get nervous at the thought of acting on a stage in front of an audience of peers and strangers. But he wants them to know the fears “just went away” and he got immediately into the joy of it.
“I never thought a person like me who has lived his life with anxiety would really enjoy it!” he enthused. But when asked if he’d recommend it, he did not hesitate. “Absolutely! Yes, some are going to feel nervous, yes, what if I forget my lines…but it’s definitely worth the fear. All the overthinking-you get over that. It’s really something to enjoy. I hope people try it. Some will love it, some will not. I never thought I’d feel so euphoric-it’s super fun!”
The dynamics of dipping into another person and his personality is both the challenge and the fun, said Robinson. “Learning to be a different person, learning from each role.” He recommends to pick a character, if possible, that you can relate to and it will be “so easy!” Either their actions or the way they speak, will make you feel “I can do this!” Even characters you don’t like might surprise you with the fun of portraying them and triggering the crowd’s reaction. “You can even love (portraying) someone you hate!”
Robinson sees a future with lots of opportunities, loves creating art and admires Stan Lee and his immortal comic book characters. He does not shut the door to future acting. He prefers comedy. “I like being happy. I prefer comedies but wouldn’t mind dramas. It’s more fun having people enjoy laughing than crying.”
Elena Black is the veteran of the group and in her last year at RLHS. Kate Belinda, Teacher-advisor, calls her the “pillar of this production. She was in ‘Beauty of the Beast’ this winter and drove back and forth to Billings to be on the stage (there)!”
In fact, Black has been in 10 productions, 9 musicals and a one act comedy last year. She’s in another one act comedy this week. She likes both comedy and dramas. “Both are a lot of fun.”
Black moved from Missouri to Red Lodge in 2021. “I did 3 productions in Missouri at my old high school and five in the City Theater. I’ve done a musical at the Billings Studio Theater.”
Black said her favorite part of acting is “we’re all there on our own time…and we get to have the audience come and watch!” There is no credit for their efforts, just the love of acting and community.
She said, “Kate led us after school, evenings, and after sports practice. The money from the tickets goes to next year’s production.” With such a love of the stage, her immersion goes beyond acting. “I worked on building props and sets and making lists of things we need.” She also made the event's posters and distributed them around town.
After graduating, she is contemplating a gap year and will look for more acting opportunities.
“I’d totally recommend acting," she advised. "We laughed every single rehearsal! It’s a light-hearted, easy way to get into a group. You don’t have to have done it before.” Even if you’re scared or nervous, “You should totally go for it!" She acknowledges, "It’s always hard to do anything the first time. But once you do it-you might really come to love it!"
Shakespeare said, "Boldness be my friend!" These students are showing the courage to take risks to grow, have fun and give the audience a night of pleasure.
The event takes place both nights at Roosevelt Center, 519 Broadway S. Tickets are $10 ($5 students) and available at the door.