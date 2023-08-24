breaking Road Closure Red Lodge Aug 24, 2023 23 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save There is a road closure on White Avenue between Ravenhill and 22nd, Red Lodge. Also the water is shut off and should be back on today, 8/24. Let the news come to you Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications. Explore newsletters Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending now Federal District Court Vacates Forest Service Decision and halts Massive Red Lodge Area Logging Project Police Blotter 8/14 - 8/20 Republican Property Tax Fumble Reveals Corporate Oz Behind the Curtain Road Closure Red Lodge Alumni meet up for All Class Reunion Submit News Carbon County News is your newspaper. Help us keep it full of local news. Share story ideas with the newsroom. Submit News