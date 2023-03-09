Carbon County Election Administrator Crystal Roascio attempted to contact voters whose ballots were returned to the challenged last year. Contact was attempted by mail twice with thirty-day windows to reply. The challenged voters and those with undeliverable ballots are being asked to fill out a new registration form or a cancellation form. The voters who have already filled out and filed their form have had their registrations handled accordingly. The one’s who have not responded have thirty days from the date of the last notice to respond or their names will be put on the inactive elector list. After being moved to the inactive list, the voter has two federal election cycles to vote or register before they are moved to inactive.

In addition, Roascio has begun the regularly scheduled comparison of Carbon County rolls to the National Voters’ Rights Act (NVRA) list. The first notices are going out now. As with the above-described notices, voters will have thirty days from the date sent to respond. If there is no response, a second notice will be sent with another thirty days to respond. If there is no response, the voter’s name will be moved to inactive.

