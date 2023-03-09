Carbon County Election Administrator Crystal Roascio attempted to contact voters whose ballots were returned to the challenged last year. Contact was attempted by mail twice with thirty-day windows to reply. The challenged voters and those with undeliverable ballots are being asked to fill out a new registration form or a cancellation form. The voters who have already filled out and filed their form have had their registrations handled accordingly. The one’s who have not responded have thirty days from the date of the last notice to respond or their names will be put on the inactive elector list. After being moved to the inactive list, the voter has two federal election cycles to vote or register before they are moved to inactive.
In addition, Roascio has begun the regularly scheduled comparison of Carbon County rolls to the National Voters’ Rights Act (NVRA) list. The first notices are going out now. As with the above-described notices, voters will have thirty days from the date sent to respond. If there is no response, a second notice will be sent with another thirty days to respond. If there is no response, the voter’s name will be moved to inactive.
March is considered List Maintenance Month by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission even as they concede, and as all election officials know, the task of keeping voter rolls accurate and up to date is never finished.
If you would like more information about the voter roll cleansing process in Carbon County, please contact Roascio by phone at 406-446-1220 or by email at elections@co.carbon.mt.us.