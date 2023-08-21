Rubie graduates from Whitman College Aug 21, 2023 Aug 21, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Red Lodge native Anastasha Rubie received their Bachelor of Arts degree from Whitman College on May 21. A graduate of Red Lodge High School, Rubie graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Religion. Let the news come to you Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications. Explore newsletters Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags University Education Trending now Federal District Court Vacates Forest Service Decision and halts Massive Red Lodge Area Logging Project Police Blotter 8/14 - 8/20 Republican Property Tax Fumble Reveals Corporate Oz Behind the Curtain Rectory donated to St. Agnes Road Closure Red Lodge Submit News Carbon County News is your newspaper. Help us keep it full of local news. Share story ideas with the newsroom. Submit News