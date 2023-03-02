The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous reports, primarily from medical professionals, that they have been contact by a “Captain Leo Black with the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office” and he is calling to either threaten them with legal action or wanting to speak with them about important information. The Montana Carbon County Sheriff’s Office does not have captains nor do we have anybody in our employment named Leo Black. However, Wyoming’s Carbon County Sheriff’s Office does have a Captain Leo Black with a LinkedIn account.
Posing as a law enforcement officer is a common ploy to extract money or vital information. If a law enforcement officer calls you, it will never be to ask for money or financial information. Never give out personal information to someone you don’t know. This includes social security number, bank information, family information, birthdate, etc.
If you receive any calls from anybody claiming to be a representative of law enforcement and you question their authenticity, please call Carbon County Sheriff’s Dispatch immediately at 406-446-1234. They can verify that an officer or deputy is contacting you in the course of their official duties or send out a law enforcement officer to initiate an investigation if someone is impersonating an officer. Even if it is an obvious scam, let law enforcement know. It may not be as obvious to someone else. You may save a neighbor from being victimized.