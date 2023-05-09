School District No. 5 Election Result May 9, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Unofficial Count for School District No. 5, Carbon County, MT for the election held on May 2, 2023. Joel Bertolino: 130Nick Dobbel: 154Marian Holdbrook: 109Vote for Levy/Proposition:General Fund Mill Levy: For: 59. Against: 201Number of votes cast: 775, Number of Ballots: 260Election Judges: Jan Zumbrun, Connie Bell, Sally DeSarro Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Politics Election Trending now Opening the Pass: Clearing Snow is Just the Beginning Dog Gone! New Puppy Found! Belfry High School Graduation May 5, 2023 RL Code Girls pick up another 1st place award Student Corner Summer Shuttles Submit News Carbon County News is your newspaper. Help us keep it full of local news. Share story ideas with the newsroom. Submit News