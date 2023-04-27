Snow's Not All It Seems

Things are not always black and white in saving the planet. This month's snowfall was a surprise yet it does not constitute the usual April dumping-yet. Michael Richmond, of Red Lodge, with Predictive Services for the USFS said, "May is historically our wettest month, and so far we are below-average for April. So that should help reduce our flood potential."
On the other hand, no one likes a drought, so many Carbon County residents are caught in two moods lately, wishing for a slow melt but an ample amount of precipitation.
Celebrating this Earth Day month, Hope Smith, of Red Lodge, shared that the Citizens’ Climate Lobby is a non-profit, nonpartisan, grassroots advocacy organization focused on national policies to address climate change.
Smith is involved with the chapter based in Billings. On Saturday, April 8, she said, "In February we met to make snow people. Since there was not enough snow on the ground in Billings we made cardboard snow people holding various signs addressing climate change. We then placed them in two locations, one group at First Congregational United Church of Christ on 27th St. in Billings and the second at Angela's Piazza on Grand Ave." But on this day in April, she said, "they are now visiting the Red Lodge Carnegie Library!"
Citizens’ Climate Lobby states on its website, "We empower everyday people to work together on climate policy. Our supporters are organized in 420+ chapters across the United States building support in Congress for a national bipartisan solution to climate change. Globally, we also support 150+ international chapters on six continents." They are non-partisan.