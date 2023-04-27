Snow's Not All It Seems

Citizen's Climate Lobby came to Red Lodge to build a snowman of paper in April to demonstrate rapidly warming temps. 

 Hope Smith

Things are not always black and white in saving the planet. This month's snowfall was a surprise yet it does not constitute the usual April dumping-yet. Michael Richmond, of Red Lodge, with Predictive Services for the USFS said, "May is historically our wettest month, and so far we are below-average for April. So that should help reduce our flood potential."

On the other hand, no one likes a drought, so many Carbon County residents are caught in two moods lately, wishing for a slow melt but an ample amount of precipitation.

