The banner strewn across the podium at the State Republican Convention held in Missoula June 9-10 signified the party’s focus: Keep Montana, Montana. Hundreds of attendees listened to speakers Attorney General Austin Knudsen, Superintendant of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen, US Congressmen Matt Rosendale and Ryan Zinke, and a “fireside chat” moderated by KBUL AM 970’s Montana Talks host Aaron Flint with Governor Greg Gianforte and US Senator Steve Daines. The loudest applause was for Keynote speaker, Stephen Miller, Chief advisor to President Trump. He stated that fundamentally, we live in Montana for a quality of life, and we’re not going to have any quality of life if this place starts to look like Portland (run by Democrats). “You’ll all be trying to figure out where else you can move to,” said Miller. “Do we think Jon Tester is going to stand between us and the DC fascist Democrat machine?” Miller explained that Jon Tester supports the waters of the US which would have put the federal government in charge of ponds on your property; that Tester has voted for gun control, taxpayer-funded abortions, higher taxes, over-the-top spending, job-killing regulations, and he was the deciding vote on Obamacare which has seen our health care system steadily deteriorate. “He thinks he can vote for the Equality Act that puts biological 18 year old men in a freshman girls’ locker room as a CIVIL RIGHT, and that nobody here notices or cares,” Miller cried, then added, “The laws Jon Tester is trying to enact will steal from you and your children everything you care about.” He continued, “We are getting lectures now from the DOJ (Department of Justice) on the rule of law when Jon Tester, Democrats in the Senate and Joe Biden are facilitating the largest human trafficking scheme in human history…the largest sex trafficking scheme, the largest labor trafficking scheme…on our open southern border…perpetrated willfully by them with full knowledge, full support, full complicity; a criminal scheme of vast proportions, and they’re trying to put President Trump in jail over a documents dispute?!! These are the same people allowing deadly Fentanyl to come into this state through our wide open border and killing how many people in Montana?” Miller got the biggest laugh when he quipped, “How many dirt farmers (i.e. Jon Tester) do you know that can’t tell you what a woman is?”
Lieutenant Governor Kristen Juras moderated legislative panels touting the bills passed this past legislative session. Some of the bills reviewed by the panels were those involving reducing taxes and property taxes, tax credits, reducing business taxes, protecting life, first amendment freedoms, protecting our second amendment rights (gun rights), education, youth and families (including a bill protecting children from medical interventions encompassing “gender reassignment”), parental rights, refining Child Protective Services, election integrity, the Judicial Branch, protecting diversity of energy resources, affordable housing, and human trafficking. For bill info go to https://leg.mt.gov