Student corner

Aisley Gentry

 Courtesy

Have you ever wanted to hike or bike Beartooth Trails, but don’t know where to go? Jennifer Drinkwalter, owner of Montana Cycling Project, does an amazing job with shuttling hikers and bikers during summer. Her business has been growing since its establishment about two years ago. These shuttles offer people to go from place to place to see the beautiful trails and mountains in Carbon County.

You can be shuttled with or without a bike within a 125 mile radius. Depending on where you are going, the average price is $25 per person. If you were to go as far as the 125 mile radius it can be as much as $350.