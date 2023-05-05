Have you ever wanted to hike or bike Beartooth Trails, but don’t know where to go? Jennifer Drinkwalter, owner of Montana Cycling Project, does an amazing job with shuttling hikers and bikers during summer. Her business has been growing since its establishment about two years ago. These shuttles offer people to go from place to place to see the beautiful trails and mountains in Carbon County.
You can be shuttled with or without a bike within a 125 mile radius. Depending on where you are going, the average price is $25 per person. If you were to go as far as the 125 mile radius it can be as much as $350.
If you are looking for some fantastic trails to hike or bike, here are some options. You can go walk or ride the Silver Plateau to Ingles for a more difficult trail. Another beautiful trail is Lion Creek which can be a bit easier if you are not quite ready for the Silver Plateau to Ingles trail. Either way, they are both gorgeous and fun ways to explore what Carbon County has to offer.
Anybody can be shuttled. There is no age limit. It costs the same for bikers to be shuttled as it does for hikers. So if you are looking for fun trails to hike and bike, either easy or hard, make sure you look into shuttles this summer.
To find more information on the opportunities with Montana Cycling Project for the upcoming summer season and booking reservations, go to their website; montanacyclingproject.com to find details and contact information.
This is an occasional column featuring student writings from Jean Petersen's RMS Media Class.