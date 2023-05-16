Gentry 1

Aisley Gentry

 Courtesy

8th Grader

Have you ever wanted to hike or bike Beartooth Trails, but don’t know where to go? Jennifer Drinkwalter, owner of Montana Cycling Project, does an amazing job with shuttling hikers and bikers during summer. Her business has been growing since its establishment about two years ago. These shuttles offer people to go from place to place to see the beautiful trails and mountains in Carbon County.