Student corner

Summer is coming up, which means sports camps, and there are many options out there in our community and surrounding area.
A few of the camps to get involved with are NBC (Nothing Beats Commitment), Red Lodge Football and Wrestling Camp, the Junior Golf Academy, MSU-B Soccer Camp and Rocky Mountain College’s sports camps.
NBC camps are for basketball (Boys and Girls), volleyball, and lacrosse and offer both overnight camps and day camps. The prices for an NBC camp is $40 for early sign up and walk-ons are $45. However, walk-ons aren’t guaranteed. A day at NBC basketball camp includes meals and drills. No matter your skill level, you can join in. NBC camps can be found in Billings at Rocky Mountain College, Whitefish, Bozeman, and Hobson. You can find all the information to sign up on their website www.nbccamps.com.
Another camp this summer is the Red Lodge Football Camp for K-8 Grades that runs July 11-13, and costs approximately $50 with a T-shirt as part of the fee. The camp offers offensive and defensive drills along with many team building activities.
The Red Lodge Wrestling Camp runs July 6-7 focusing on wrestling technique and skills training. Any skill level is encouraged to join. If you want to get involved more information on both of these camps will be available towards the end of the school year.
The Junior Golf Academy, at Red Lodge Mountain, is a camp for ages 8-14. The prices for a basic Junior is $179 and for a pass holder (Season Ski Pass) is $109. The Junior Golf Academy is an eight-day camp and no matter your level at the sport you may participate in the camp and everyone is welcome. You can sign up at their website www.redlodgemoutain.com in their events tab. There are more golf camps in Bozeman, Missoula, and Columbia Falls.
For volleyball there is Billings’ Best after school and summer camp where you don't need to know anything about the sport as they will teach you everything, and everyone is welcome. You can sign up for Billings Best at www.billingsummercamps .
For Soccer there is a MSU-B Soccer camp in Billings for ages 5-14 is scheduled for June 17-20. Half days for elementary kids are $125 and full days for middle school kids is $175. You can sign up at https://msubsoccer.com.
Rocky Mountain College has many sports summer camps including soccer, volleyball, football, and basketball. Rocky will take any skill level and everyone is welcome. For more information on Rocky’s summer sports camps visit www.rocky.edu/camps.
Getting involved in sport camps can excel your skills and help you learn tips in the sports you enjoy. Another reason to get involved is because you can stay fit over summer, be ready for practices when they start and meet new friends. These are only a few of the sports camps offered. To find out more sports camps that fit your interests please go online at Red Lodge School Districts Facebook page, Carbon Connect with the Red Lodge Area Community Foundation or any of these sports camps websites to get involved and enjoy these summer sports camps.
This is an occasional column featuring student writings from Jean Petersen's RMS Media Class.