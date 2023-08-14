This year’s Summer Fest in Red Lodge saw crowds aplenty and entertainment galore. Visitors had a chance to shop in a car free pedestrian zone checking out the stores, arts, vendors and Farmers Market. Music abounded from songsmiths Satsung, The Last Revel, Calvin & The Coal Cars, Joyce From The Future, Fracture, Lee & Charlie and the Elana Hayden Quintet. Kids had fun getting their faces painted and climbing walls while others had an opportunity to dunk the City Police Chief. Everything was in a good cause however as the Summer Fest raises funds for the community.
