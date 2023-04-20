Government officials responsible for Carbon County's Red Lodge District run through how they would communicate and respond to various and changing flooding scenarios at the Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) meeting on April 12 as members of the public and other first responders observe. A discussion including the audience occurred after the exercise.
In the course of fulfilling its mission of providing coordinated all-hazards planning to assure public health and safety, Carbon County’s Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) conducted tabletop exercises around flooding scenarios in Fromberg last month and at the Carbon County Fairgrounds in Red Lodge last Wednesday, April 12. The scenarios focused on what flooding incident response goals are for all areas of Carbon County.
Cyrina Allen, Carbon County Disaster and Emergency Services (DES) Coordinator, and Tom Kohley, DES Deputy and Fire Warden, hosted the exercise in their roles as chair and co-chair, respectively of the LEPC. The exercise was led by Jeff Gates, Field Officer for the Eastern District of Montana DES. Participating in the exercise were Carbon County Commisssioner Bill Bullock, Red Lodge Mayor Kristen Cogswell and various state and local first responders. In the course of the exercises some gaps were identified and strategies for filling them devised.
The Rock Creek exercise began with the first line of flood defense — Detection. Cory Mottice, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Billings, had some good news to begin with. “We do have some record snowpack out there again this year, but last year was rain on snow. With our typical runoff that we see every year, we’re not going to see anything like what we saw last year. I mean, as of right now, we don’t see anything immediate or concerning as far as significant flooding…there’s likely going to be some minor flooding as the melt-off occurs, because we do have near record snowpack at least in some of those mid-level elevations this year… But as of right now, we would need to see another rain on snow event to get any kind of significant flooding down here... So very unusual. The last time we saw any kind of flooding like that in this area was likely back in the late 1800s... So that’s kind of the outlook for what we see coming up this year. Hopefully, it’s just more of a typical warm up and melting and we’ll get some rises, and the creeks and the streams will likely get some minor flooding in some areas, like we typically see almost every year, but we’re currently not expecting anything like what we had last year.” The National Weather Service is working in coordination with federal, state and local agencies to install more monitors to enable better modeling.
The rest of the exercise involved working through communication channels and priorities, setting up a base of operations and how various agencies would respond to different issues and how roles would evolve. Flood, fires and rescues have not been in short supply of late providing County and municipal responders with ample opportunity to work together as a team using the Incident Command System (a standardized approach to the command, control, and coordination of emergency response).
Most of the exercise went fairly smoothly. Two problematic issues that came up during the exercise that gummed up the works during the last flood were well-meaning people with no training showing up to help and lookie-loos. Public defiance of road closures was another huge issue during and after the event. After the unauthorized removal and destruction of materials used to mark road closures last year, it was determined that jersey barriers are the best available solution to keep vehicle traffic out of danger areas. Public awareness and education remain high priorities before, during and after a major event.
The first line of communication to the public that a disaster is imminent will be a CodeRED alert. CodeRED is a free service the County uses to notify all who are signed up of emergencies in the county. Carbon County officials stress that all citizens should sign up for CodeRED. The easiest way to enroll in this free notification service is to text “CarbonAlerts” to 99411 for a direct link to your cell phone. You can also sign up to receive alerts by visiting www.carbonalert.org and clicking on “CodeRED” to enroll to receive notifications on your landline, cell phone (text or call) or email.