LEPC Tabletop Excercise

Government officials responsible for Carbon County's Red Lodge District run through how they would communicate and respond to various and changing flooding scenarios at the Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) meeting on April 12 as members of the public and other first responders observe.  A discussion including the audience occurred after the exercise.

 Photo by Denise Rivette

In the course of fulfilling its mission of providing coordinated all-hazards planning to assure public health and safety, Carbon County’s Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) conducted tabletop exercises around flooding scenarios in Fromberg last month and at the Carbon County Fairgrounds in Red Lodge last Wednesday, April 12. The scenarios focused on what flooding incident response goals are for all areas of Carbon County.

Cyrina Allen, Carbon County Disaster and Emergency Services (DES) Coordinator, and Tom Kohley, DES Deputy and Fire Warden, hosted the exercise in their roles as chair and co-chair, respectively of the LEPC. The exercise was led by Jeff Gates, Field Officer for the Eastern District of Montana DES. Participating in the exercise were Carbon County Commisssioner Bill Bullock, Red Lodge Mayor Kristen Cogswell and various state and local first responders. In the course of the exercises some gaps were identified and strategies for filling them devised.

