What was that Chinese balloon all about? People are asking but it is a situation that seems to grow as more objects are being found over our skies. On Saturday evening, Feb. 11, has NORAD and NORTHCOM reported a radar anomaly over Montana again. The airspace was closed for a time. Was it a false alarm? Or was there an object over Montana again?

On Sunday, Feb. 12, on Face the Nation, Senator Jon Tester said, “Well, I think the investigation is still going on as we speak. The truth is is that there was an anomaly, and they’ve investigated. I think it got dark last night, so they couldn’t fully check it out. I’m sure as we speak, it’s being checked out right now.There may still be something out there. It may be a false alarm.” As it turns out, it was.

