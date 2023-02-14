What was that Chinese balloon all about? People are asking but it is a situation that seems to grow as more objects are being found over our skies. On Saturday evening, Feb. 11, has NORAD and NORTHCOM reported a radar anomaly over Montana again. The airspace was closed for a time. Was it a false alarm? Or was there an object over Montana again?
On Sunday, Feb. 12, on Face the Nation, Senator Jon Tester said, “Well, I think the investigation is still going on as we speak. The truth is is that there was an anomaly, and they’ve investigated. I think it got dark last night, so they couldn’t fully check it out. I’m sure as we speak, it’s being checked out right now.There may still be something out there. It may be a false alarm.” As it turns out, it was.
The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) sent fighter aircraft to investigate but the aircraft “did not identify any object to correlate to the radar hits.
Earlier on Saturday, Feb. 11, a U.S. F-22 fighter jet did shoot down an unidentified cylindrical object over Canada, the second such shootdown in as many days.
Asked if there is now a policy to shoot down any unidentified object Tester responded, “...that’s a better question for General Milley. But the truth of the matter is, is that they need to have a policy, they being the military, needs to have a policy to recommend to the president. It’s something that as- as Chairman of the Defense Committee and Ranking Member Collins, we’ve already talked about this. We’re going to make sure that there is a plan. We’re going to make sure if that plan needs to be funded that it gets funded. This is- what’s gone on in the last, you know, two weeks or so, 10 days, has been nothing short of craziness. And the military needs to have a plan to not only determine what’s out there, but determine the dangers that go with it.
On Thursday, Feb. 9, as Chairman of the Subcommittee on Defense, Senator Jon Tester led a hearing on why the Chinese balloon was allowed over Montana and the rest of the United States. He declared, “I don’t want a damn balloon going over the United States...I’ve got a problem with a Chinese balloon flying over my state, much less the rest of the country!”
On Wednesday, Jan. 8, he said, “I’m very sad, very disappointed that some used the situation to score political points. American people deserve to here from the Department of Defense. We will do our job regardless of who is president.” He said steps must be in place “so that it never happens again.” Sen. Daines also reflected this view.
Officials who appeared before the subcommittee included The Honorable Melissa Dalton, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Homeland Defense and Hemispheric Affairs; Mr. Jedidiah Royal, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs; Vice Admiral Sara Joyner, Director of Force Structure, Resources and Assessments, Joint Staff (J8); and Rear Admiral Fred Kacher, Vice Director for Operations, Joint Staff (J3).
He had said, “I have tremendous respect for the military and military leadership (but) they have to justify what they did.”
On the Sunday Feb. 13, Face the Nation, he talked about whether there was damage done by letting the flyover occur. “There better not have been damage done, or it makes my case for shooting the doggone thing down over the Aleutian Islands. Look, we’ve got ICBMs in Montana, we got 150 of them, Malmstrom Air Force Base is an incredible deterrent for this country and has been since the early 60s. They- the military made an assessment that they wouldn’t be able to gather the information that-that the military thought was important to China. And if that didn’t happen that way, somebody screwed up.”
On the issue in current federal and state bills proposing no ownership by China of Montana land and water he said, “Look, I’m a farmer. I’ve been farming my grandparents’ land at the homestead, and I think it’s really important for food security. The folks- this is a ban against China, Russia, North Korea and Iran, folks who don’t want to see us exist anymore as a nation. I don’t think they should have any opportunity to try to dictate our food.”
He said that includes Chinese companies. “Because they’re all connected with the Communist Chinese government anyway. And so I think it’s a reasonable step to take. Senator Rounds out of South Dakota does too. So it’s bipartisan. And I think we should do it as a matter of course, and I’m all about private property rights. I think people ought to be able to sell who they want to sell to, but not in this particular case because China wants to do bad things to us. Same thing with North Korea, Russia and Iran. So let’s- let’s take that off the table, both in farmland and in agri-businesses I think, I think it’d be a mistake, a really a mistake for national security and for food security.”