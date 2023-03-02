Unlike our own citizen who recently inspired a local visit from Capital Police Threat Assessment, a Kalispell man was charged with felonies for his telephonic threats to Senator Jon Tester. On Feb. 23, Kevin Patrick Smith pleaded not guilty to an indictment charging him with two counts of Threats to Injure and Murder a United States Senator.
The Threat to Murder charge carries a possible sentence of ten years imprisonment, $250,000 fine and three years supervised release. The Threat to Injure charge carries a possible six years of imprisonment, $250,000 fine and three years supervised release. For a total possible sentence of sixteen years, $500,000 fine and six years supervised release. He remains in custody pending further proceedings.
In court documents, Smith is accused of leaving messages saying:
“…I would love to destroy you and rip your (expletive) head from your shoulders. That is no problem. Call that a threat. Send the FBI.”
In another message allegedly sent by Smith to Sen. Tester he reiterated with:
“I would love to (expletive) kill you. I would love to see your FBI at my door. I would love to see something in the news.”
On Feb. 1, the FBI granted Smith’s wish by contacting him and instructing him “not to threaten physical violence toward Senator Tester.”
On Feb. 10, Smith is alleged to have again called Sen. Tester and left numerous voicemails threatening death by firearms. Smith’s last statements cited in the indictment are: “It is important for you to understand that I won’t live under your rule….If it becomes time that I die, I’d take a significant number with me.”
An indictment is merely an accusation, and a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
Bridger Police Chief Mike Buechler suggests that anyone feeling moved to express their strong opinions and feelings to government officials (or anyone else) might want to write them all down and read again after a good night’s sleep before sending.