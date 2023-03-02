Unlike our own citizen who recently inspired a local visit from Capital Police Threat Assessment, a Kalispell man was charged with felonies for his telephonic threats to Senator Jon Tester. On Feb. 23, Kevin Patrick Smith pleaded not guilty to an indictment charging him with two counts of Threats to Injure and Murder a United States Senator.

The Threat to Murder charge carries a possible sentence of ten years imprisonment, $250,000 fine and three years supervised release. The Threat to Injure charge carries a possible six years of imprisonment, $250,000 fine and three years supervised release. For a total possible sentence of sixteen years, $500,000 fine and six years supervised release. He remains in custody pending further proceedings.

