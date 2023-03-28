Tickets going fast for Denim and Diamond Rodeo Banquet Mar 28, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Home of Champions Rodeo is hosting a Denim and Diamonds Rodeo Banquet, April 1 starting at 5:30 p.m.The fundraiser will be at the Edgar Gruel Building, Carbon County Fairgrounds. There will be live entertainment by Jared Rogerson and The Rodeo Wreck.Cocktails will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6 p.m., auction at 7 p.m. and dancing from 8 p.m. - 10 p.m.Tickets are $75 per person. A table for 8 is $600. Call Heather at (4506) 425-2802 for tickets and details. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Entertainment Gastronomy Folklore Trending now Submit News Carbon County News is your newspaper. Help us keep it full of local news. Share story ideas with the newsroom. Submit News