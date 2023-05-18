Top Gun Student Wins State

A 4-H student, Mesa Mettes, from Bridger, won Top Gun and Top Aggregate at the Montana State BB Gun Competition. The club, Carbon County Shooting Sports team, based in Joliet, also qualified for Daisy (BB) Nationals in Rogers, Arkansas with a 2nd place finish. Fifteen students were in the team. An amazing seven students will go on to Nationals.The State competition was held in Billings on April 29 — 30.
“They did an amazing job!” said Amy Mettes, Mesa’s mom and their volunteer classroom teacher for the written test portion, a crucial part of the safety grading. “They really stepped up! Some kids added 20 or more points from last year. That’s only one or two points per target. The precision they have to use is amazing. It’s a huge accomplishment for such a young team!”
She said it was a great all-volunteer group. “None have had major previous training. They gave it their all!”
Afterwards, Mettes said proudly, “State Champion in the house!” Her other daughter, Liberty, was 5th in the State. The team’s head coach is Duff Sweeney, of Boyd. Sweeney brought the competition to Carbon to focus on gun safety. Although it is BB gun protocol, the focus is to teach the kids to handle firearms safely. The girls’ father, Cole, is also one of the coaches and will go on with the team to the Nationals.
It is a true county-wide, community effort. Mettes explained, “It takes years to become competitive enough to place in the local competitions. It’s not just discipline.” Few place the first year. “There’s so much to learn,” said Mettes. You must compile a score of 500. “It’s a difficult platform.” Literally. “You have four positions (from which to shoot): prone, standing, sitting and kneeling. All have different rules. Some kids, 8 or 9, don’t have enough gross motor skills to do all the positions. It’s a big time commitment.”
This year the club numbered over 20 students. State BB competition includes 4-H and other shooting clubs.
Speaking of Liberty’s performance, Mettes said it is “incredible” for an 11 year old. Both daughters placed in all positions in their age group and multiple overall placings. Mesa does hunt as does her father. She caught her first buck last season.
The Carbon County 4H Shooting Sports team is headed to Daisy Nationals in Rogers, Arkansas, in early July.
Daisy Nationals, according to its website, is formed by the maker of the Daisy BB gun and is about gun safety. “Daisy Literally Wrote the Book on Shooting Education. In 1955, Daisy wrote the first organized curriculum on shooting education. The lesson plan, which starts with gun safety instruction, has evolved over the years into Daisy’s Shooting Education Ten Lesson Curriculum. The lesson plans include topics such as gun safety rules, types of firearms, safe carries, determining dominant eye, building a proper sight picture, shooting positions, range commands and more.
Over the years, Daisy has teamed with the U.S. Junior Chambers of Commerce, 4-H Shooting Sports, the American Legion, the National Rifle Association, Royal Rangers, the National Guard Youth Marksmanship Program as well as scout troops, camps and church youth groups to provide instructional material, equipment and complete training kits. Daisy’s ten-lesson shooting education curriculum has been adopted by most civic organizations to teach shooting safety and marksmanship skills.”
Parents play a huge part in helping their children to achieve their goals. Mettes said, “Parents go and want to learn alongside their kids! Or they see a need and just step in! It’s all on a voluntary basis.”
Mettes got started in the Daisy competitions process through her children. The competition is just one of the topics to choose from in 4-H. As a child she said, “I got started in 4-H but I was not in shooting.” The course is very demanding. A full shooting year runs about 4-5 months, every Saturday morning, Dec. through April. Nevertheless, said Mettes, “I encouraged their journey. My husband, Cole, has always enjoyed shooting.” He came from Yellowstone County and had no experience with 4-H or BB competitions.
The first month, she said, “the kids were apprehensive because it’s a lot of learning.” That first year was also COVID epidemic so they had to take the course online. That first year is a “learning year,” she said. But each year, they persisted, getting better and better.
Although it may seem like a natural for Montana kids, there is plenty of competition for kids to learn sports. “Our kids really had to choose shooting. Other parents may see their kids juggling basketball, baseball, etc.,” said Mettes. “It’s a huge time commitment.”
She would greatly recommend the sport. “Absolutely! It is great for hand/eye coordination, mental discipline. Even in the classroom-they really enjoy such different information than through a normal class. I cannot emphasize enough: ‘More than anything, it prepares kids to be safe with a gun. There are eleven principles of gun safety. In a building or in the field. We can teach our kids to be safe with guns. That’s why Sweeney brought the program to Carbon County. It helps students to mature, individually and through teamwork, comradery, and encourages them to give to each other.” For an individual to make it, the competitor’s team must place first, second or third in State to go to Nationals.
It is because of this training in character building, Mettes says that she hears comments from kids to their fellow competitors such as “you’re going to shoot so well!” or “you’re doing a great job!” When she told one mother what her child had been told by his peer, she said it was just when he needed to hear. “You learn to encourage each other (in sports) and in life; you learn to lift each other up!”
The Nationals will be held in Rogers, Arkansas, July 6-9. The 4-H Shooting Sports Club Team is in need of help for funding to support their next step. Mettes couldn’t get over the team’s accomplishments. “Cole and I are crazy proud to say the least…We’ve both learned so much thanks to the amazing group of volunteers that invest in our children and so many others over the years.”
Donations for the upcoming Daisy Nationals can be sent to Carbon County 4-H Shooting Sports, 70 JC Lane, Roberts, MT 59070.