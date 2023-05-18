Top Gun Student Wins State

The winning 4-H Shooting Sport Team: Front Row- Ava Hardin, Lilliana Werning, Sage Butler, Madison Sharpe. Not pictured-Raider Morgan, John Morgan. 2nd row: Teacher-Amy Mettes, Tate Mettes, Haakon Werning, J.W. Werning, Liberty Mettes, Mesa Mettes, Burke Binando, Blake Binando. Back Row: Coach-Cole Mettes, Coach-Shane Berens, Whit Butler, Coach-Duff Sweeney, Rig Elton, Coach-Justin Elton, Coach-James Werning.

 Courtesy

A 4-H student, Mesa Mettes, from Bridger, won Top Gun and Top Aggregate at the Montana State BB Gun Competition. The club, Carbon County Shooting Sports team, based in Joliet, also qualified for Daisy (BB) Nationals in Rogers, Arkansas with a 2nd place finish. Fifteen students were in the team. An amazing seven students will go on to Nationals.The State competition was held in Billings on April 29 — 30.

“They did an amazing job!” said Amy Mettes, Mesa’s mom and their volunteer classroom teacher for the written test portion, a crucial part of the safety grading. “They really stepped up! Some kids added 20 or more points from last year. That’s only one or two points per target. The precision they have to use is amazing. It’s a huge accomplishment for such a young team!”

