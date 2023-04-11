Faculty

UM students Sophia Boughey (left) and Taylor Sadewic give a presentation about neurodiversity inclusion on the University of Montana campus.

 Courtesy

Each Tuesday night during the fall and spring semesters, a group of University of Montana students gather with peers who have autism, ADHD and related disorders.

The social gatherings have included ice skating on the UM Oval, walks for ice cream and board game nights. The casual environments allow the UM students to connect with their peers and learn more about autism and neurodiversity, while their peers are able to find support and develop friendships.