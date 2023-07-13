breaking Updated Garbage Routes For Red Lodge Jul 13, 2023 Jul 13, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Please be advised that service days for Country Club Estates, Diamond C, and Spires subdivisions have been moved to MONDAY.To ensure weekly collection service, please place your residential can curbside on Monday morning by 6am. Let the news come to you Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications. Explore newsletters Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending now Submit News Carbon County News is your newspaper. Help us keep it full of local news. Share story ideas with the newsroom. Submit News