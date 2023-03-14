The FDA Authorizes Bivalent Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine as Booster Dose for Certain Children 6 Months through 4 Years of Age

Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration amended the emergency use authorization (EUA) of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent to provide for a single booster dose of the vaccine in children 6 months through 4 years of age at least 2 months after completion of primary vaccination with three doses of the monovalent (single strain) Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine.

