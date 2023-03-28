USDA's Agricultural Research Service has joined Innovea Global Coffee Breeding Network coordinated by World Coffee Research (WCR), which will offer the Agency broader opportunities to develop more climate resilient coffee varieties with resistance to pests and diseases. It will add access to new germplasm.

Kona coffee, one of Hawaii's most legendary and valuable agricultural crops, has come under increasing threats from new diseases and pests, especially since 2020 when coffee leaf rust race XXIV was found on Maui. Other threats include the coffee berry borer and root knot nematodes that are already in Hawaii and those that could be in the offing such as coffee berry disease, coffee wilt disease, leaf miner or new races of coffee leaf rust.