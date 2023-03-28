U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development in Montana State Director Kathleen Williams has announced the availability of grants to low-income Montanans so they can repair their homes damaged by flooding in 2022.
The homes must be located in Presidentially declared disaster areas. Low-income residents living in the following Montana counties are eligible for the funding: Carbon; Flathead; Park; Stillwater; Sweet Grass; Treasure; and Yellowstone.
“Montanans help their neighbors through difficult times. Last year’s flooding was one of those times, and the Montana spirit was on display as neighbors helped neighbors dig out, dry out, and mop up,” said Williams. “USDA Rural Development in Montana is proud to be part of this special Montana community and to help with needed resources to rebuild lives, homes, and communities, especially for those who can least afford to do so.”
The repair grants are available as part of $55.7 million in USDA supplemental disaster funding under the Rural Disaster Home Repair Grant Program. Through this program, eligible homeowners may apply to receive grants of up to $40,675 directly from USDA to repair their homes.
Funds will be available until expended and may be used for home repair expenses resulting from Presidentally declared disasters in calendar year 2022, preparing a site for a manufactured home, or relocating a manufactured home.
To be eligible, applicants must have household incomes that do not exceed the income limits based on household size and county of residence, homes must be located in an eligible rural area, and homes must be located in a 2022 Presidentially declared disaster area. A second announcement is forthcoming regarding additional funding to help rural communities repair water infrastructure and essential community facilities.
For more information on the Home Repair program contact Katina Uecker, USDA Rural Development in Montana Housing Programs Director, at katina.uecker@usda.gov. USDA Rural Development has six offices in Montana — Billings, Bozeman, Great Falls, Helena, Kalispell, and Missoula.
To learn more about investment resources for rural areas in Montana, call (406) 585-2587 or visit www.rd.usda.gov/mt. Under the Biden-Harris Administration, Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities, create jobs and improve the quality of life for millions of Americans in rural areas.
For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov.