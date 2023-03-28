U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development in Montana State Director Kathleen Williams has announced the availability of grants to low-income Montanans so they can repair their homes damaged by flooding in 2022.

The homes must be located in Presidentially declared disaster areas. Low-income residents living in the following Montana counties are eligible for the funding: Carbon; Flathead; Park; Stillwater; Sweet Grass; Treasure; and Yellowstone.