Last week the Transportation Commission of MDOT, Helena, voted to approve the Carbon County Veterans Memorial Loop, a project that has been spearheaded by the Roberts Activities Committee (RAC).
The Memorial Loop will cover 70 miles, include Highways 212, 308, 310, and 72 and encompass the towns of Roberts, Red Lodge, Bearcreek, Belfry, Bridger, Fromberg, Edgar, and Joliet.
RAC President Stephen Keebler and Vice-President Kyle McKinney were both present on the Zoom meeting to hear the Commission pass the request.
“We were both so excited,” said McKinney. “We didn’t know what to do.”
She added that prior to the vote Commissioner Scott Aspenlieder, Billings District 5, had said “this is a fantastic idea.”
Petitions from Roberts, Red Lodge, Joliet and Fromberg, including the Carbon County Commissioners, were presented to the Commission requesting the designation. Road signage is the next project on the agenda.
The Memorial Loop was the brainchild of local Roberts historian Mary Allen who wanted to rename Highway 212 from Joliet to Roberts the Veterans Memorial Highway.
“This is a tribute to her and all that she did to help us,” said McKinney.
“To see where we have progressed in 7 years is amazing,” she added.
The news was greeted with excitement by other Vets Project organizers around the County.
“I’m thrilled,” said Sandy Conlee. “I think this will increase the amount of Veterans we can honor. We’ve got 10 more crosses and 10 more dog tags to place this year.”
The group have already confirmed they will be allowed to place the Memorials, after The Willows, along the Red Lodge Mountain Golf Course coming into town.
In Bridger, Eva Havens, said it will “encourage” people to sponsor Veteran’s names.
“We’ve seen an uptick of people sending in their sponsorships for Bridger,” she said.
The Bridger Vets Project, that started last year, will see over 100 Veterans honored this year.
Chad Masser, Joliet Vet’s Project, said this was “very exciting.” Joliet now has 300 Memorials after starting in 2018.
“I expect more people to come forward with Veterans names,” he said.
Sandy Campbell, Belfry, said the Belfry FFA are busy making another 20-25 Memorials to add to the 27 from last year.
“It is a wonderful way to acknowledge the Veterans. People need to know they don’t have to be from Belfry, born and raised, or Bearcreek, born and raised. If you live in the area and want to put up a Memorial, great we will put up a Memorial. You don’t have to be a long time resident. If you want a dog tag or a cross we will take you. This is for anyone in the area,” said Campbell.
There are now over 1,300 Veterans honored with either dog tags or crosses through the towns during Memorial Day and Veterans Day. There will be some rearranging as presently Bearcreek have Memorials in Belfry while Silesia and Edgar have memorials over in Joliet and Fromberg.
A meeting will be held soon to seek out volunteers and look at properties where the ever increasing Memorials can be displayed.
McKinney hints that there may be a parade along the 70 miles route in November.
“The longest parade route is 7.5 miles according to the Guinness Book of World Records. It would be great to make this community wide,” she said.
Other towns such as Turner, Montana, along the high line is holding a similar tribute having been influenced by what is happening in Carbon County, and Roundup is also looking into this idea.
“It speaks volumes for Montana,” said McKinney.
Anyone interested in Volunteering for the Parade Committee or wanting to know more about the Memorials please call Kyle McKinney at 1 (404) 277-0337.