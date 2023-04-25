Memorial 1

An example of the Veteran’s Memorials that appear across Carbon County during Memorial Day and Veterans Day.

 Courtesy

Last week the Transportation Commission of MDOT, Helena, voted to approve the Carbon County Veterans Memorial Loop, a project that has been spearheaded by the Roberts Activities Committee (RAC).

The Memorial Loop will cover 70 miles, include Highways 212, 308, 310, and 72 and encompass the towns of Roberts, Red Lodge, Bearcreek, Belfry, Bridger, Fromberg, Edgar, and Joliet.