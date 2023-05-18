April was volunteer month and continuing that theme, there is no doubt that Red Lodge thrives on its volunteers. Brad Caton, of Red Lodge Area Community Foundation (RLACF), oversees the many volunteer students who donate their time and effort through RLACF and gave an update.

Caton said, “Whether it is responding to natural disasters, aiding with traffic control during the fun run, helping out at Red Lodge School of Dance, coaching and umpiring for Beartooth Little League, fostering kittens, assisting with a variety of youth camps, or joining extra 4H projects, the high school students are involved in just about every activity in community.”

