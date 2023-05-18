April was volunteer month and continuing that theme, there is no doubt that Red Lodge thrives on its volunteers. Brad Caton, of Red Lodge Area Community Foundation (RLACF), oversees the many volunteer students who donate their time and effort through RLACF and gave an update.
Caton said, “Whether it is responding to natural disasters, aiding with traffic control during the fun run, helping out at Red Lodge School of Dance, coaching and umpiring for Beartooth Little League, fostering kittens, assisting with a variety of youth camps, or joining extra 4H projects, the high school students are involved in just about every activity in community.”
One Red Lodge High School Senior told remarked about his work volunteering that it opened his eyes. “My volunteerism has led me to many opportunities I didn’t see myself in and has made me grateful for the people I get to see and impact through my community service. Over the summer I helped as a baseball coach for the local little league team, not only as a way to give back in the community, but also I enjoy doing it.”
Caton was asked how he feels encouraging such generous spirit towards people in the area. “I enjoy knowing that students are participate in activities and causes in the local community, and making an impact in a variety of ways. It means a lot that they use their time and energy to contribute in a positive way to the quality of life in our area.”
He relayed some real life experiences the students go through in giving of themselves. “At Red Lodge High School, each student is required to complete 20 hours of volunteer work in order to graduate. At times the normal ebb and flow of the demands of high school life can put a little bit of pressure on the seniors to clock and log in their hours. In the end, the students always seem to find adequate time and the right volunteer event to complete their requirement.”
They meet the challenges, and in doing so, learn to step up to accomplish something they might not have otherwise thought themselves capable.
There is no real limit to age and effort. Asked how to simply start giving back he offered some advice. “Get connected. There is a constant stream of opportunities to help out. Whatever your interest area, let someone know you want to pitch in and you will quickly find there are many ways to do so!”
As for the kids, he explained that it is not only new insights, character growth and feel good moments that benefit them from their freely given time and work.
Caton explained, “With all of the volunteer activities the students are completing as part of the Future of Montana Volunteer Corps program (Volunteer Program at RLHS) it is inevitable that some of the things they are participating in will grow into a passion, or perhaps a profession at some point.”
He looks back at just the last year and finds a clear sign that even with following generations of students, the future bodes well in their hands. “I am excited for what the senior class (Class of 2023) has accomplished with their volunteer work, and I look forward to what future classes will achieve in the years ahead. During their first year of high school, the class of 2026 has already recorded 37 separate students completing at least one volunteer activity!”