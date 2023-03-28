Weamer Family

From left: Maddie, Sherry, Tim, Sherry’s husband Tim, and Joey Weamer.

On Wednesday, March 21, citizens, businesses and organizations from Red Lodge and Carbon County met at the Elks Lodge to surprise and commend Sherry Weamer, Executive Director of the Red Lodge Area Chamber of Commerce, for her tireless work on behalf of the community during these difficult times and “always portraying Red Lodge in the best possible way”. After gathering the attendees in the main room, Heather Cope announced that the elaborate spread catered by Danny Mowat was not just to celebrate Cope’s birthday but to honor a special citizen for their passionate love for and support of Red Lodge. As she started listing all the ways this person supported, beautified and promoted Red Lodge and the surrounding area, the possibilities of identity narrowed. Upon revealing this person as Weamer, the room erupted in extended cheers and applause as she was presented with a bouquet of flowers.

Representatives from organizations as diverse as Red Lodge Business Alliance, Carbon Beautiful, Home of Champions Rodeo, TBID, Carbon County Commissioners and Red Lodge Events spoke of their appreciation for all Weamer has done for Red Lodge. They all mentioned the word “community” when they spoke of how Weamer has contributed to building not only a business and economic engine, but the network of relationships that make Red Lodge and Carbon County work.

