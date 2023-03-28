On Wednesday, March 21, citizens, businesses and organizations from Red Lodge and Carbon County met at the Elks Lodge to surprise and commend Sherry Weamer, Executive Director of the Red Lodge Area Chamber of Commerce, for her tireless work on behalf of the community during these difficult times and “always portraying Red Lodge in the best possible way”. After gathering the attendees in the main room, Heather Cope announced that the elaborate spread catered by Danny Mowat was not just to celebrate Cope’s birthday but to honor a special citizen for their passionate love for and support of Red Lodge. As she started listing all the ways this person supported, beautified and promoted Red Lodge and the surrounding area, the possibilities of identity narrowed. Upon revealing this person as Weamer, the room erupted in extended cheers and applause as she was presented with a bouquet of flowers.
Representatives from organizations as diverse as Red Lodge Business Alliance, Carbon Beautiful, Home of Champions Rodeo, TBID, Carbon County Commissioners and Red Lodge Events spoke of their appreciation for all Weamer has done for Red Lodge. They all mentioned the word “community” when they spoke of how Weamer has contributed to building not only a business and economic engine, but the network of relationships that make Red Lodge and Carbon County work.
The first to speak after the standing ovation was Carbon County Commissioner for Red Lodge District Bill Bullock. In addition to all of Weamer’s work in promoting Red Lodge, he lauded her ability to forge connections. “And it’s only through those connections and connectivity with all the players that make things work the way they do. Could they be better? I don’t disagree. They could be; but, I also don’t doubt that we’re all trying and doing the best we can. To know that we have a resource like Sherry to…make sure that the businesses and we have a town to call home with events in the summertime and overall just promoting the whole region.”
Jade Langenderfer from the Red Lodge Business Alliance began her humorous and heartfelt tribute by speculating that Weamer has a tattoo of Red Lodge on her derriere (which was neither confirmed nor denied but was met with a crowd consensus that it is indeed possible). She mentioned that all of the things Weamer does in her position now at the Chamber are an extension of what she was doing when they worked together catering at the golf course.
Stacie Nardinger, who with her husband Phil Nardinger represented Home of Champions Rodeo, likened Weamer to a keystone species or a keystone in an arch: necessary to avoid collapse of the system.
Tom Kuntz, referencing a long local business history, discussed how the many disparate groups represented in the room demonstrated the community that Weamer has deftly brought together. “All these different groups show how this has been built. Because we’re not a rodeo. We’re not a business alliance. We’re not a chamber. We’re a Community. Right? And bringing that together is not easy. It takes work to go out and figure out how to build those bridges, how to bring organizations together, and you hear that with Bill Bullock speaking from the County like it’s not a ‘One’. It is an ‘Us’. And you have brought Us together, and for that, thank you.”
Marcella Manuel, with whom Weamer worked at Red Lodge Mountain back in the day and perhaps had the longest history, was the final speaker and praised Weamer as a “champion” and a “very quiet leader” before Weamer’s husband and children joined them at the front of the room to present her with the Community Leadership Award and a wonderful nameplate for their home created by Back Alley Metals.
Weamer, filled with emotion, accepted with the words, “I cannot thank you enough. This was really special. It means the world to me because it’s coming from you. I mean I do; I love everyone in this room. And I’m proud of Red Lodge. I do love Red Lodge. This means a lot. Thank you! Thank you!”