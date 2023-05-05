U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale presented Sherry Weamer, Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce, with a Congressional Record for her continued dedication to the Red Lodge community and especially so during the June flooding of 2022. The ceremony took place at the Chamber offices, May 3, on what is also Weamer’s birthday.

The Congressional Record is the official record of the proceedings and debates of the United States Congress, published by the United States Government Publishing Office and issued when Congress is in session.