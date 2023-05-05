U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale presented Sherry Weamer, Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce, with a Congressional Record for her continued dedication to the Red Lodge community and especially so during the June flooding of 2022. The ceremony took place at the Chamber offices, May 3, on what is also Weamer’s birthday.
The Congressional Record is the official record of the proceedings and debates of the United States Congress, published by the United States Government Publishing Office and issued when Congress is in session.
Rosendale read out the dedication he presented in the House of Representatives before the Speaker on April 17:
“Mr. Speaker, in June 2022, massive floods washed over southern Montana, temporarily displacing thousands of residents in the town of Red Lodge and the surrounding community. The devastation was immense and left many families concerned about the future of their
community.
But while natural disasters have ravaged Red Lodge and the wider Carbon County area, the people are infinitely stronger than the struggles they face.
On March 21, 2023, citizens of Red Lodge gathered for what was supposed to be a birthday celebration. Instead, attendees surprised Red Lodge Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Sherry Weamer with a standing ovation and thanked her for leading the town's businesses during this challenging time.
Red Lodge lies at the northern entrance of Yellowstone National Park, and the town's economy relies heavily on tourist traffic. The extensive flooding and subsequent closure of the park's entrance have left the economy reeling as business leaders struggle to secure new customers.
But thanks to Sherry Weamer's dedicated leadership, the town has persevered.
Sherry led the Red Lodge Chamber of Commerce during one of the most difficult periods of the area's history. Her tireless work and unwavering dedication have helped rejuvenate the town's businesses and preserved its spirit.
Sherry stood firm through all these challenges and helped her neighbors find their footing. It's safe to say that nothing, not even a 500-year flood event, can stop Sherry Weamer. On behalf of all Montanans, I want to thank Sherry for her ceaseless work rebuilding the community, and it is my privilege to recognize her in the U.S. House of Representatives.”
Weamer responded to the honor thanking Congressman Rosendale.
“I am so appreciative of you taking the time to come to Red Lodge to present this record. I am incredibly honored. In saying that, the greatest emotion I am experiencing is that of being underserving. Everyone came together to help Red Lodge through the flood event,” said Weamer.
She added that “It was only with teamwork that we were able to put our town back together, the Mayor, City council, my board, Fire Chief Tom Kuntz, Carbon County Commissioner Bill Bullock. All the many folks working behind the scenes. It was neighbors helping neighbors.”
“We all sandbagged. We all stepped up to help our friends. But, for my part, my focus was our businesses. The main business district of our downtown was still intact. Thank goodness it’s on higher ground. So once the power and the water came back on line and even though we were all still reeling with the damage, we had to make the decision to once again open our doors to visitors, we had to get our businesses and their employees back to work,” said Weamer.
“‘Come Hell or High Water', ‘Red Lodge Strong’, these weren’t just taglines for us. We lived it,” said Weamer.
“I will only accept this gift, and it really is an amazing gift, I will treasure it forever, because it gives me the opportunity once again to get to talk about how great Red Lodge is,” she said.
Rosendale described coming to the area only 3 days after the June flood and found how “amazing” it was to see the “spirit of this community.”
“The way everybody chipped in, got the streets opened up and the businesses back up and running again in such a short time so Red Lodge was functioning for the 4th of July. I saw a bunch of devastation in a lot of places in this community, but when we came back around I saw the flags flying. It’s moving, when you see all that devastation and destruction and you see the flags on Main Street. That’s what Montana is about and Red Lodge is about, it takes something extra for that to happen,” he said.
Rosendale continued his praise for the importance of people like Weamer.
“Our communities are absolutely dependent upon the Sherry Weamers’ of this world, because they’re the ones who pick the ball up, they have the vision and they say this is what we need to do and they start organizing people to accomplish this,” he said.
“Strong leadership is what it boils down to. Everyone will do their part but you need someone with that vision, to direct the traffic so to speak.”.
“I was distraught and knew the limited time they had to get the town back into a functional state so they could take advantage of the summer season. The flags told me that everyone had hope. These folks have a ‘can do’ attitude,” said Rosendale.